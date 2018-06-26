Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Body found in house where NY Giants' Janoris Jenkins lives

FAIR LAWN, N.J. (AP) - A body has been found at a New Jersey home where New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins lives.

The Bergen County prosecutor's office says it is investigating a death at the house in Fair Lawn, about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium. Property records show Jenkins has lived at the house the last two years.

The prosecutor's office says the dead man isn't the house's owner. His identity wasn't immediately released. The office didn't say where Jenkins was when the death occurred.

A spokesman for the Giants says the team is monitoring the situation but didn't comment further.

Jenkins played at Florida from 2008-10 before finishing his college career at North Alabama. He was drafted in the second round by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He played four seasons with the Rams and the last two seasons with the Giants.

