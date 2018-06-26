5 Republicans, 5 Democrats Vying To Replace Congressman Jim Bridenstine

Five Republicans and five Democrats are vying to replace Congressman Jim Bridenstine and represent Oklahoma in the U.S. House District 1 seat.

Bridenstine left to become head of NASA.

There are five Republican candidates fighting for the first congressional district seat.

Kevin Hern, a businessman who owns 10 McDonald's throughout the Tulsa area, said he'll use that experience to shake up Washington.

Andy Coleman is a veteran with support from several members of the House Freedom Caucus.

Nathan Dahm is a state senator who authored the constitutional carry gun bill vetoed by the governor this year.

Tim Harris is a former Tulsa County District Attorney whose platform includes reducing the incarceration rate.

Danny Stockstill is a Baptist pastor whose platform includes healthcare reform.

On the Democrats' side, there are also five candidates vying for a spot on the November ballot.

Amanda Douglas, who has spent the last 13 years as a business analyst and consultant in the energy sector.

Gwendolyn Fields, according to her website, said she will focus on five main ideas, including supporting a progressive agenda for small government and more funding to community organizations.

Tim Gilpin, an attorney and civic leader who focuses on “workers’ rights, fair employment, and consumer advocacy.”

Mark Keeter, who believes in rebuilding America’s infrastructure, cutting wasteful spending and intelligent border control.

And David Matthew Hullum, a 35-year-old Tulsa native.