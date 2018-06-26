OKC Man Arrested, Accused Of Punching Autistic Boy In Face

Police said Tyrone Forder, 36, is accused of punching his girlfriend’s son in the face for wetting his pants.

An Oklahoma City man was arrested after a metro day care reported he allegedly abused a 7-year-old autistic boy.

Police said Tyrone Forder, 36, is accused of punching his girlfriend’s son in the face for wetting his pants.

The owner of the Northwest Oklahoma City day care where the boy attends reported the injuries.

“Some things you can’t sweep under the rug,” said Walter Taylor, day care owner and director. “That’s one of them.”

Taylor was notified on Monday morning by day care workers of the boy's injuries.

“I noticed he had a black eye,” said Taylor. “A busted bottom lip.”

He said they also observed the child throughout the day and noticed unusual behavior.

“He was kind of sluggish throughout the day and he slept,” said Taylor. “He slept a lot. He’s an active kid.”

Taylor spoke to the boy's younger sister. She told him their mother's boyfriend, Forder, committed the abuse because the boy wet his pants.

“I asked three or four times throughout the day,” said Taylor. “Her story never changed.”

Taylor knew he had a legal responsibility to report the alleged abuse and called police.

“You try to give it the benefit of the doubt but his wounds were consistent with child abuse,” said Taylor.

The police report states while officers were taking pictures of the victim's injuries, the boy pointed to the bruises and said "Tyrone."

Officers later questioned Forder at his home and he told them the boy fell off a scooter and bruised his lip.

“Actually punched the child in the face” said MSgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department. “Punched the child in the mouth and caused his lip to become busted and bleeding.”

Injuries Taylor documented and said he will never forget.

“Never in a million years would you think someone would do that to a child,” said Taylor.

Forder was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one complaint of child abuse. Police said he also had a number of outstanding warrants.