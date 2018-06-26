10 Republicans, 2 Democrats Vying For Party Nominations In Gubernatorial Race

The race to replace term-limited Governor Mary Fallin may be the most heated of the races this year.

On the Republican side alone, there are 10 candidates.

Polls suggest a close race at the top, with two candidates likely headed to a runoff in August.

Current Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb is one of those candidates hoping to become our next governor.

Lamb says one of the main reasons the state is in its current condition is due to the lack of a plan. He says that, if elected, he will provide a plan for Oklahoma.

Jenks businessman Kevin Stitt is also running for governor.

Stitt is the CEO of the Gateway Mortgage Group. He built the company from the ground up starting in 2000 with just $1,000 to start. Now, there are more than 150 offices in 41 states.

He says his business experience is why he’s fit to be the next governor.

“Running state government is a lot like running a business,” he said. “It’s stuff I do every day in the private sector.”

Stitt says he has five key issues for our state. He wants to put Oklahoma in the top 10 in government efficiency, economic growth, education, infrastructure, and health care.

Former Oklahoma City mayor Mick Cornett is another of the gubernatorial candidates.

Cornett served as mayor of Oklahoma City for 14 years from 2004 to 2018. The first time he was re-elected, it was by a margin of 87 percent, the largest in the city’s history.

He is running on the platform of results, not rhetoric. He says he hopes the energy and support that he has in Oklahoma City will resonate with voters in Tulsa and rural towns across the state.

“I think the most important thing is the success in OKC can be translated across the state,” he said. “It’s about investing in yourself. We have to have higher standards in health and education statewide and I believe we can have the strongest economy possible.”

Cornett said, as governor, he hopes to address education, health, and financial issues on a statewide level.

Tulsa attorney and former U.S. attorney Gary Richardson is also running in the crowded Republican primary.

Richardson previously ran for governor as an independent in 2002, gaining 14 percent of the vote.

Richardson says he was born and raised in Oklahoma. His big slogan is “make turnpikes free again.” It’s part of his platform on targeting corruption within state agencies. He says he wants audits of all state spending.

In the race for the Democratic nomination, there are just two candidates -- former Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson and former state senator Connie Johnson.