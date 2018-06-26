Tulsa Stabbing Suspect Back In Custody

Tulsa Police are looking for what they believe to be a family suspected of stealing money by using what's known as the "short change" scam. Police said it’s an increasingly common trick.More >>
Tulsa Police are looking for what they believe to be a family suspected of stealing money by using what's known as the "short change" scam. Police said it’s an increasingly common trick.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in where officers say a man got into the Apple store inside the Woodland Hills Mall.More >>
Police are investigating an early morning break-in where officers say a man got into the Apple store inside the Woodland Hills Mall.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on