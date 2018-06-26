Tulsa Stabbing Suspect Back In Custody

Tulsa Police arrested Craig Kessinger Tuesday, June 26. Police say he stabbed a man earlier this month.

Chad Taylor told News On 6 he went to help a former employee who had locked her keys in her car. Kessinger, the woman's boyfriend, punched her and stabbed Taylor when he intervened, police say.

His bond for the assault charges was set at $60,000. Kessinger is also being held on $400,000 in connection to two suspended sentences from prior convictions. He was convicted of drug and theft charges in 2016.

