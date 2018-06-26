Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Georgia and approached a flight.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Atlanta's international airport and approached a Delta flight.

News outlets report the man got onto the tarmac Tuesday and went up to a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami that had just landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson spokeswoman Elise Durham tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man entered through a restricted area of the airport. The airport said on Twitter that there are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the area.

The airport says Atlanta police quickly took custody of the man and that there was no impact on operations.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

