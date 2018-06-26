Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight

Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:27:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Pastor Danny Daniels poses for a photo in front of his Better Life Community Church in Lindsay, Okla., Friday, June 15, 2018. Daniels is among a growing group of traditionally conservative Republican voters who have shifted thei...
Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
Here's a twist: Evangelical Christians in Oklahoma could be the reason medical marijuana is approved on Tuesday.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:27 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:27:11 GMT
(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:25:49 GMT
(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.
The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.More >>
The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.More >>
Tuesday, June 26 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-06-27 00:25:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...
Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
Family separations inspire call for rare language interpreters at US-Mexico border.More >>
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Atlanta's international airport and approached a Delta flight.
News outlets report the man got onto the tarmac Tuesday and went up to a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami that had just landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Hartsfield-Jackson spokeswoman Elise Durham tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man entered through a restricted area of the airport. The airport said on Twitter that there are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the area.
The airport says Atlanta police quickly took custody of the man and that there was no impact on operations.