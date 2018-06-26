Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Authorities: Man gets on Atlanta tarmac, approaches flight

ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say a man got onto the tarmac at Atlanta's international airport and approached a Delta flight.

News outlets report the man got onto the tarmac Tuesday and went up to a Delta Air Lines flight from Miami that had just landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Hartsfield-Jackson spokeswoman Elise Durham tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the man entered through a restricted area of the airport. The airport said on Twitter that there are conflicting reports as to how the male apprehended on the airfield accessed the area.

The airport says Atlanta police quickly took custody of the man and that there was no impact on operations.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

