S.Carolina Gov. McMaster, a Trump supporter, wins GOP runoff - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

S.Carolina Gov. McMaster, a Trump supporter, wins GOP runoff

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    US hospitals grapple with prolonged injected opioid shortage

    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:44 AM EDT2018-06-30 09:44:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>
    The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.More >>

  • Frustration, heartbreak for migrant parents looking for kids

    Frustration, heartbreak for migrant parents looking for kids

    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-06-30 09:43:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>
    The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.More >>

  • Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Top court: Unions can't force government workers to pay fees

    Saturday, June 30 2018 5:43 AM EDT2018-06-30 09:43:23 GMT
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
    The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.More >>
    •   

By MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - One of President Donald Trump's earliest and most loyal supporters won a key runoff Tuesday, as South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster fended off a challenge from a self-made millionaire to secure the Republican gubernatorial nomination.

The vote tested the heft of Trump's endorsement in South Carolina, where McMaster, 71, was elevated to the governorship he'd long sought early last year following the departure of Nikki Haley to serve as U.N. ambassador. As lieutenant governor, McMaster was the nation's first statewide elected official to back Trump, ahead of South Carolina's early presidential primary.

McMaster - a former state attorney general and U.S. attorney who was elected lieutenant governor in 2014 - has had the last year and a half to develop the mantle of an incumbent. He's tallied up economic development announcements and championed issues aligned with the president's priorities, such as clamping down on sanctuary cities and restricting funding for groups affiliated with abortions.

In November's general election, he'll seek a full term for the office that eluded him in 2010, when he lost a four-way primary to Haley in his first bid for governor.

Tuesday's runoff threatened to embarrass the White House if the governor fell short to businessman and first-time candidate John Warren. Warren largely self-funded his effort and argued he was more similar to Trump than McMaster.

Both Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have visited the state in recent days to campaign for McMaster. During a wide-ranging speech at a rally in West Columbia on Monday night, Trump implored Republicans to back McMaster. Trump pointed to his frequent nemesis, the news media, and warned that a loss for McMaster would be portrayed as a defeat for him.

"So please, get your asses out tomorrow and vote," Trump said. He followed up the rally with a sunrise tweet telling voters McMaster "will never let you down."

Trump has a mixed track record when going all-in for candidates. His preferred candidates have recently lost in Alabama and Pennsylvania.

Two weeks ago, McMaster was the top individual vote-getter in the GOP gubernatorial primary but failed to get the majority needed to win it outright.

In November, McMaster faces Democratic state Rep. James Smith, who won his primary outright.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.