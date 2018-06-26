Cornett, Stitt Advanced To Runoff For Republican Gubernatorial Nominee

The field of candidates to replace term-limited Mary Fallin has been narrowed in the June 26 Primary Election. As expected, the Republicans will hold a runoff. What wasn't so certain was who would be on the ballot in August.

Results show current former OKC Mayor Mick Cornett and Jenks businessman Kevin Stitt are still in the race to get the nod for Republican nominee.

Stitt is the CEO of the Gateway Mortgage Group. He built the company from the ground up starting in 2000 with just $1,000 to start. Now, there are more than 150 offices in 41 states.

He says his business experience is why he’s fit to be the next governor.

“Running state government is a lot like running a business,” he said. “It’s stuff I do every day in the private sector.”

Cornett served as mayor of Oklahoma City for 14 years from 2004 to 2018.

The first time he was re-elected, it was by a margin of 87 percent, the largest in the city’s history. He says he hopes the energy and support that he has in Oklahoma City will resonate with voters in Tulsa and rural towns across the state.

The runoff will be August 28, 2018.

Drew Edmondson won a strong victory for the Democratic nomination for governor.