Hunter, Drummond In Runoff For Republican Attorney General Nomin - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Hunter, Drummond In Runoff For Republican Attorney General Nominee

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Current Attorney General Mike Hunter and Osage County attorney and rancher Gentner Drummond will meet again in the August 28th runoff election. The winner of that election will face Oklahoma City attorney and Democrat Mark Myles.

Mike Hunter replaced Scott Pruitt when he was tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter trained as an energy and real estate lawyer who has served in government since the early 1990s. He was general counsel to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and was secretary of state under Governor Frank Keating. He has also served as COO of the American Bankers Association and American Council of Life Insurers.

6/26/2018 Related Story: After Contentious Campaigns, Attorney General Candidates Await Vote Results

Gentner Drummond is an Osage County rancher and attorney who earned his law degree at Georgetown University. He also owns Drummond Law Firm, Blue Sky Bank and other businesses. Drummond was a fighter pilot in the Gulf War.

Myles is an attorney in Oklahoma City who practices administrative, criminal and family law. He worked for IBM for 21 years then was inspired to become a lawyer after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.