Hunter, Drummond In Runoff For Republican Attorney General Nominee

Current Attorney General Mike Hunter and Osage County attorney and rancher Gentner Drummond will meet again in the August 28th runoff election. The winner of that election will face Oklahoma City attorney and Democrat Mark Myles.

Mike Hunter replaced Scott Pruitt when he was tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter trained as an energy and real estate lawyer who has served in government since the early 1990s. He was general counsel to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and was secretary of state under Governor Frank Keating. He has also served as COO of the American Bankers Association and American Council of Life Insurers.

Gentner Drummond is an Osage County rancher and attorney who earned his law degree at Georgetown University. He also owns Drummond Law Firm, Blue Sky Bank and other businesses. Drummond was a fighter pilot in the Gulf War.

Myles is an attorney in Oklahoma City who practices administrative, criminal and family law. He worked for IBM for 21 years then was inspired to become a lawyer after the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.