Abused gymnast Aly Raisman: 'I've barely worked out'

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...

(Lancaster County District Attorney's Office via AP). This Monday, June 25, 2018, photo provided by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office shows Raymond Charles Rowe, of Lancaster, Pa., a disc jockey arrested Monday and charged with criminal h...

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Emotional immigrants and advocates have expressed outrage and despair about the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to uphold President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). People protest against the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban outside the the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this April 5, 2018, file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is introduced prior to a home opener baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston. Raisman told The Impr...

BOSTON (AP) - Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

The six-time Olympic medalist told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a cover story published this week, that she's still regrouping and recovering after confronting former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

"In the past few months I've barely worked out, which for someone who loves working out, that's saying a lot," the magazine quoted Raisman as saying.

The 24-year-old Raisman, captain for both the gold-medal winning 2012 and 2016 U.S. women's Olympic gymnastics teams, says she was abused by Nassar in multiple locations beginning in 2010, including at the U.S. national team training facility in Texas and at the 2012 Games in London. Hundreds of other women and girls have said they, too, were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

Nassar pleaded guilty to molesting women and girls under the guise that he was treating them for injuries. He is serving sentences that likely will keep him in prison for life.

Raisman, of Needham, Massachusetts, said she initially felt she was receiving medically necessary treatment by Nassar before realizing it was abuse. She has said she subsequently battled shame, guilt and depression.

"I could hold it together in court or whatever, but then I could barely hold my head up afterward," she told the magazine, adding: "I'm constantly reliving my abuse."

Raisman said she's determined to continue speaking out on behalf of women who are abused or otherwise victimized.

"I feel grateful that I'm being listened to and I'm being heard, because I've met so many people who have said, 'I spoke up but nobody listened,'" she said.

"I would like to be remembered for standing up for the right thing. It's always more important to do the right thing than to win medals. I'd like to change this generation and the next generation so that by the time I have kids, everyone will be educated, so a child never, ever has to say the words, 'Me too.'"

