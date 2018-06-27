GOP incumbents ousted in Oklahoma amid teacher challenges - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

GOP incumbents ousted in Oklahoma amid teacher challenges

By SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - At least six Republican incumbents were bounced from office during Oklahoma's primary election, including several who were targeted by pro-education groups.

Tuesday's primary was the first test for many of the nearly 100 teachers running for office in Oklahoma after a year that saw tens of thousands of educators walk off their job for two weeks to protest dwindling funding for schools.

Several GOP incumbents who voted against tax hikes to fund teacher pay raises were either ousted from office or pulled into a runoff against a fellow GOP opponent.

Oklahoma voters also approved the nation's first medical marijuana question on a ballot this year and winnowed the 15-candidate field seeking to replace Gov. Mary Fallin as the state's next chief executive.

