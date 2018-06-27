Upset of Democratic House leader points to party divisions - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Upset of Democratic House leader points to party divisions

By STEVE PEOPLES, DEEPTI HAJELA and MEG KINNARD
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - An upset in a Democratic primary in New York has cost a top congressman his seat, bringing new attention to divisions within the national party.

Congressman Joe Crowley is the fourth-ranking House Democrat and had been considered a possible replacement for Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. But a 28-year-old liberal activist and Bernie Sanders supporter, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, defeated Crowley in Tuesday's primary.

Ocasio-Cortez's surprise victory in the Queens and Bronx district also exposes a generational divide among Democrats struggling with their identity in the Trump era.

In other primaries Tuesday, all three candidates endorsed by President Donald Trump won their races. They include an early Trump supporter, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, and an early Trump critic, presidential nominee turned Utah Senate candidate Mitt Romney.

