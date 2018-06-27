California governor touts turnaround in his final budget

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo California Attorney General Xavier Becerra talks during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Becerra announced Thursday, June 28, 2018 that the state is suing Navient Corp.,...

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a sta...

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...

By JONATHAN J. COOPER

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Gov. Jerry Brown took a victory lap Wednesday after he signed a $139 billion California budget that marks a stark turnaround from the financial crisis he inherited almost eight years ago.

Nearing the end of his second two-term stint as governor, Brown has celebrated the state's financial strength and thriving economy, even as President Donald Trump and his allies paint the nation's most populous state as in decline.

Brown has largely eschewed the pomp and circumstance of his office in recent years. But he savored the spotlight for his last budget, which he signed in front of cameras at a state office building in downtown Los Angeles.

"This is a budget that represents the collective effort of the people of California," Brown said. "This is the way we together, 40 million people, invest in our collective future."

Brown said he took office in 2011 with a $27 billion deficit and pledged to fix it, adding that his signature Wednesday "fulfills that pledge and prepares us for the future."

The spending plan fills the state rainy day fund to its constitutional maximum and beefs up other reserve funds, boosting the state's total savings to $16 billion.

Even more money is set aside for specific one-time purposes such as building construction and maintenance - projects that could easily be canceled if the state runs into trouble.

Still, massive debts remain for pensions and retiree health care. And California relies immensely on income taxes collected from the wealthy - a revenue source that is extremely volatile.

Brown, who leaves office in January, appeared alongside Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, the top legislative Democrats with whom he negotiated the final budget agreement.

Brown has generally faced tougher criticism from his fellow Democrats than from Republicans, who dislike some specific spending items but welcome his efforts to restrain the growth of long-term budget commitments.

Democrats have advocated more aggressive efforts to help people living in poverty, including expanding the state Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, to cover some people living in the country illegally.

"Clearly there is more to do in these areas, but by investing in our people and saving for the future this budget gives us the tools we need to keep doing better," Rendon said.

The budget includes $138.7 billion from the state's general fund. Including bonds and special funds that must be used for specific purposes, total state spending tops $201 billion.

Brown did not use his line-item veto authority, which allows him to strike specific expenditures from the spending plan.

The budget boosts funding for higher education, staving off tuition increases, and increasing welfare grants that have been slow to return to their pre-recession levels. It creates more slots for subsidized child care and gives a raise to doctors and dentists who see low-income patients on Medi-Cal, which covers one in three Californians.

It also seeks to tackle the housing and homelessness crisis, a problem that has exploded on Brown's watch as more Californians struggle to find an affordable place to live.

Brown has tangled with the Trump administration on a range of issues, particularly immigration and the environment. Trump said California is "out of control," taking sharp aim at the state's efforts to the protect immigrants living in the country illegally from deportation. In a tweet urging supporters to back Republican John Cox to replace Brown, Trump referred to "High Tax, High Crime California."

Brown, by contrast, portrays California on a march toward the future and points to its thriving economy as evidence that high taxes and aggressive business regulations aren't an impediment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.