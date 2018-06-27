Abortion-rights bloc to fight after pregnancy center ruling

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

The upcoming trial of Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman could get moved from Brooklyn to Manhattan.

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

A conservative suburb of Austin, Texas, is ending a contract with a 500-bed immigration detention center that has been a target of lawsuits and criminal investigations for a decade.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). A mother migrating from Honduras holds her 1-year-old child as surrendering to U.S. Border Patrol agents after illegally crossing the border Monday, June 25, 2018, near McAllen, Texas.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). A woman protests outside the Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. She is against facilities established by pro-life organizations around the country that counsel women against abort...

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - In effectively knocking down a California law aimed at regulating anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a blow to abortion-rights supporters who saw the law as a crucial step toward beating back the national movement against the procedure.

Democratic-led California became the first state in 2016 to require the centers to provide information about access to birth control and abortion, and it came as Republican-led states ramped up their efforts to thwart abortion rights.

Despite the court's 5-4 decision Tuesday, abortion-rights advocates pledged to keep fighting what they call "fake health centers," but their next steps weren't immediately clear.

Some saw potential to use the ruling to push back against laws in conservative states such as Wisconsin and Texas that require abortion providers to share information about adoption or to combat the federal push to ban U.S.-funded family planning clinics from referring women for abortions.

Hawaii and Illinois have laws similar to California, which required unlicensed centers to post information saying so and mandating licensed centers provide information about access to free or low-cost state programs that provide birth control, prenatal care and abortion. The ruling puts the laws in other states at risk.

California lawmakers said their law was meant to crack down on centers that deceive women by failing to inform them of their options or providing medically inaccurate information aimed at discouraging them from having abortions.

Advocates saw some room for hope in Justice Stephen Breyer's dissenting opinion. He said that among the reasons the law should be upheld is the high court has previously backed state laws requiring doctors to tell women seeking abortions about adoption services.

"After all, the law must be evenhanded," he wrote.

Anti-abortion groups, meanwhile, hailed the ruling as a victory for free speech and said the law coerced crisis pregnancy centers into providing information about services they don't support. Thomas Glessner, president of the National Institute for Family and Life Advocates, which had sued over California's law, called it a "great day for pro-life pregnancy centers."

Estimates of the number of crisis pregnancy centers in the U.S. run from 2,500 to more than 4,000, compared with fewer than 1,500 abortion providers, women's rights groups said in court documents. NIFLA has ties to 1,500 pregnancy centers nationwide and roughly 150 in California.

"California was really responding to what was becoming a pervasive issue in California with these crisis pregnancy centers giving false information," said Maggy Krell, chief legal counsel for Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California.

California had not been enforcing the law in recent months. The justices sent the case back to lower courts but wrote in the majority opinion that the centers "are likely to succeed" in their constitutional challenge to the portion of the law involving licensed centers.

"California cannot co-opt the licensed facilities to deliver its message for it," Justice Clarence Thomas wrote. He called the requirement for unlicensed centers to post a notice stating they are unlicensed "unjustified and unduly burdensome."

Abortion-rights groups and California lawmakers said they needed to go through the decision fully before moving forward. A spokeswoman for state Attorney General Xavier Becerra said his office is "closely monitoring our options to determine the best next steps."

"The state of California and NARAL are just never going to stop protecting the right to choose and expanding it and ensuring that women actually have the full range of voices available to them," said Amy Everitt, vice president for special projects at abortion-rights group NARAL Pro-Choice America. "How we operationalize that and the very next steps, I'm not sure."

Advocates said the attorney general and local authorities should keep targeting crisis pregnancy centers that provide false information to consumers, such as pamphlets that suggest abortions can lead to breast cancer.

They also stressed the importance of fighting the Trump administration's appointment of anti-abortion justices to lower courts nationwide. They suggested that while the crisis pregnancy center case was decided on free-speech grounds, conservatives have the full-scale elimination of abortion rights in their sights.

California Assembly members David Chiu and Autumn Burke, both Democrats, said they would explore options for another legislative go-round at the issue and said they may be more aggressive in the face of defeat.

"I don't think the message we send today is that we're going to back off," Burke said. "I think the message that we send today is: You shot one over the bow, we're going to shoot three over the bow."

___

Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko and Mark Sherman in Washington contributed.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.