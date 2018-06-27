Experts: Ruling on Trump comments could aid other lawsuits

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to consider Endangered Species Act protection for a rare toad in northern Nevada's high desert where one of the biggest producers of geothermal energy in the nation wants to build another power plant.

(Mike Wolterbeek/University of Nevada, Reno via AP). This July 2017 photo provided by the University of Nevada, Reno shows a Dixie Valley toad at a laboratory on the Reno, Nev. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, to con...

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer charged in death of black teen who was shot in back

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commissioner seat in Utah County.

(Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, gives his victory speech in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the primary election for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term...

A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is preparing to sign a $139 billion budget that marks a stark turnaround for a state he inherited in the throes of a financial crisis.

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File). FILE - In this May 11, 2018, file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown gestures toward a chart showing the increase in K-14 school funding, while discussing his revised 2018-19 state budget at a Capitol news conference in Sacramen...

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). President Donald Trump speaks before awarding the Medal of Honor to 1st Lt. Garlin Conner posthumously during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Conner is being recognized for a...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP). Demonstrators show their displeasure at the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the Trump administration's travel ban Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Minneapolis.

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other immigration policies after the court ruled that his prior comments about barring Muslims were not off-limits when evaluating the ban, legal experts said.

The remarks have been used to argue the ban was motivated by religious prejudice.

Trump - a prolific Twitter user- has also had his words turned against him in lawsuits over decisions to separate families at the border, end legal protections for young immigrants and revoke temporary status for people from particular countries.

Critics argue that judges should only evaluate the text of Trump's orders.

Chief Justice John Roberts said Tuesday the Supreme Court "may look behind the face of the proclamation" barring travelers from five countries with overwhelmingly Muslim populations, though he adopted a relatively easy standard for the administration to justify its travel policy.

Allowing consideration of the president's statements is good news for plaintiffs in other immigration lawsuits against the administration, said Niels Frenzen, an immigration expert at the University of Southern California Gould School of Law.

"They could have said it's improper to consider any statements made on the campaign trail," he said. "That would have started to close the door in considering this outside evidence."

Still, Frenzen and other experts cautioned that the standard the Supreme Court adopted in its 5-4 ruling was highly deferential to the president.

"You're swimming upstream" if you're a plaintiff, said David Levine, a professor at the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

The travel ban's stated goals of preventing entry to the U.S. of people who cannot be adequately vetted and inducing other countries to improve their security practices provided legitimate justifications, Roberts wrote.

Trump on Tuesday declared the ruling "a moment of profound vindication" following "months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country."

Some civil liberties groups and immigration advocates likened the ruling to a 1944 Supreme Court decision upholding an executive order that required Americans of Japanese ancestry to be sent to detention camps.

In a scathing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said a "reasonable observer" would conclude the travel ban was motivated by "anti-Muslim animus." She accused her colleagues of "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

The travel ban has been in place since December, when the justices stopped lower court decisions that had blocked part of it from being enforced. The policy applies to travelers from five countries with mostly Muslim populations - Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen.

It also blocks travelers from North Korea and some Venezuelan government officials and their families.

The Supreme Court ruling will likely prompt the administration to argue that courts should be just as deferential to the president's other immigration policies, so allowing the statements by Trump is not a complete victory for plaintiffs in other suits, said Stephen Yale-Loehr, a professor of immigration law practice at Cornell Law School.

"Plaintiffs will continue to try to bring the president's statements into their cases to show the discriminatory impetus," Yale-Loehr said. "But courts will continue to be deferential to the president."

A lawsuit filed in March cited Trump's vulgar language to describe African countries while claiming the administration's decision to end temporary protected status for some immigrants was motivated by racism.

In light of the Supreme Court's travel ban ruling, the U.S. judge overseeing the lawsuit, Edward Chen in San Francisco, issued an order Tuesday asking attorneys for both sides whether he should reconsider his decision allowing the racial animus claim to move forward.

Lawsuits over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program have cited Trump's statement referring to some Mexican immigrants as rapists as evidence that the decision to end it was motivated by prejudice against Mexicans.

Federal judges have blocked the DACA decision, with Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis in Brooklyn citing Trump's "racially charged language" in a ruling that allowed lawsuits over DACA to proceed.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday by New York, California and 15 other states also cites Trump's statement referring to Mexicans crossing the border as rapists as evidence that the border separation policy is consistent with what it calls Trump's demonstrated bias against Latin Americans.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.