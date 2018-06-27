Police Seek Help In Solving 2013 Tulsa Quadruple Murder

Police are asking for tips in the murder of four Tulsa residents on Saturday, November 23, 2013.More >>
Police are asking for tips in the murder of four Tulsa residents on Saturday, November 23, 2013.More >>
Federal prosecutors have charged a Claremore doctor and a patient, identified as Chad Choat with one count each of drug conspiracy and 10 counts of distribution of hydrocodone.More >>
Federal prosecutors have charged a Claremore doctor and a patient, identified as Chad Choat with one count each of drug conspiracy and 10 counts of distribution of hydrocodone.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.
What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.
Looking for a website you heard mentioned on