Police Seek Help In Solving 2013 Tulsa Quadruple Murder

Police are asking for tips in the murder of four Tulsa residents on Saturday, November 23, 2013.

Homicide investigators posted a video on the department's Facebook page.

Police say someone shot and killed the four and wounded another in a home in the 1300 block of North New Haven.

The four victims were identified as 34-year-old Charlie Dake, 35-year-old Melissa Dake, 54-year-old Glenda Harper and 46-year-old Tammy Brunson.

Police believe the victims knew the gunman and that the gunman was familiar with the house.

If you have information about the murders, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.