Tornado Damages Kansas Community East Of Wichita

Severe weather in south central Kansas Tuesday evening caused thousands to lose power after a tornado touched down in Greenwood County.

The county is located east of Wichita and the path of destruction from the twister damaged homes and business in Eureka.

The sheriff's office says five people were hurt with one in critical condition.

Authorities tell KWCH, the CBS affiliate in Wichita, they are encouraging people to stay away from Eureka for now as they begin to clean up and assess the damage.

“We know that their hearts are in the right place,” says Angee Morgan, deputy director of Kansas Division of Emergency Management.

They say the main reason is hazards from debris including weakened and damaged trees and downed power lines.