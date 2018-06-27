New Choctaw Nation Headquarters Opens For Business

After nearly two years of construction, the new Choctaw Nation headquarters is open.

According to KXII, the CBS affiliate in Sherman, Texas the new building, which is nearly 500,000 square feet, is needed for the Choctaw Nation, according to Choctaw Chief Gary Batton.

"We've been located in over 30 different locations in Durant and now we're located at one location," said Chief Gary Batton.

Chief Batton said it took nearly $200 million to build and the new headquarters will provide member services such as Choctaw language education, career development and community services to name a few, but the building will also keep the Choctaw spirit alive.

"It's a better way to serve our people," said Chief Batton. "It's a one stop shop. It's a better collaboration for our employees, it's better for relationship buildings and we're all about faith, family and culture. It can all be displayed here in one location."

Chief Batton said the new building signifies the tribe's resilience as they continue to grow.