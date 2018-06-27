Minneapolis mayor: Police to release shooting bodycam video

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

California's attorney general is suing the nation's largest student loan processor, alleging it is harming consumers by failing to properly service the debts.

By YOUSSEF RDDAD

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minneapolis police will release body camera footage of the fatal shooting of a black man "in the near future," the city's mayor said, while community activists continued Wednesday to call for greater transparency in a city with a history of high-profile police shootings that have prompted numerous protests.

Thurman Blevins Jr., 31, was shot and killed Saturday after Officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt pursued him on foot for several blocks and into a north Minneapolis alley. Investigators said Kelly and Ryan were responding to at least one report of a man firing a handgun.

The head of the police union has said Blevins ignored commands to drop the gun and pulled it out before the officers fired. Some community members insist Blevins was not armed and have called for the swift release of body camera footage. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says a black and silver gun was recovered from the scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he ordered the release of the body camera video, saying it would be released "in the near future," but only after Blevins' family is consulted and the bureau finishes interviewing key witnesses.

"These interviews must be conducted without interference," he said in a statement Tuesday. "Releasing the body camera footage prior to these witness interviews would be harmful to what we as a city collectively want: That the investigation retain its integrity and that we have a thorough and transparent account of the facts."

During a heated city council meeting Wednesday, dozens of activists and some relatives of Blevins called on city leaders to immediately release the videos and to dismiss the two officers, among other demands. Blevins' cousin, Rashan Brown, said he wants the investigation to be truthful and that anything "in the dark will come to light."

Frey told the family he was sorry.

"I wish I could somehow bring back to life black men who've been shot," he said. "I wish there was a policy that I could use that would promise this kind of thing never happened again. Sadly, I can't."

In Minnesota, investigative data is typically not made public until an investigation concludes. But state law allows for the release of material such as body camera footage if it's deemed a public benefit or dispels "widespread rumor or unrest."

According to a redacted incident detail report from the police department, Kelly and Schmidt's unit arrived at the scene at 5:31 p.m. It's not immediately clear from the report when shots were fired, but the medical examiner ruled earlier this week that Blevins died at 5:35 p.m.

The BCA said Tuesday that both officers fired their weapons and have been placed on administrative leave. Kelly has been with the police department since 2013 and Schmidt joined in 2014. The officers' full personnel files had not been released by Wednesday afternoon.

But some data released by the police department show Kelly had five complaints filed against him. All were closed without discipline. Schmidt had three complaints filed against him, two were closed without discipline and one remains open. Details about the complaints were not available.

Minneapolis has been rocked by two high-profile fatal police shootings in recent years, including the November 2015 shooting of 24-year-old Jamar Clark and last July's shooting of 40-year-old Justine Ruszczyk Damond . Officers in the Clark case were not charged, and trial is pending for the officer who shot Damond.

The killings of Damond and Clark sparked multiple street protests and led to a police department shake-up, including the resignation of then-Chief Janee Harteau and stricter rules for officers' use of body cameras.

Hundreds of people protested Blevins' shooting outside a police station Sunday afternoon, followed by a vigil at the site of his shooting.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.