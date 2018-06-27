Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

Judge: Separated families must be reunited within 30 days

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman says she's barely been able to work out since going public with allegations of sexual abuse at the hands of a former sports doctor.

(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018, file photo, Olympian Aly Raisman, center, poses with other yoga enthusiasts on International Yoga Day in Times Square in New York. Raisman told The Improper Bostonian magazine, for a story pu...

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

The other opioid crisis: Hospitals are frequently running out of widely used injected painkillers, and some patients are feeling the pain.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Friday, June 1, 2018, photo, a pharmacy technician is shown in the sterile medicines area of the inpatient pharmacy at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City. Amid the nation's opioid epidemic, hospitals are s...

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019.

"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.

Pink, Michael Buble (boo-BLAY') and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees.

Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL'), Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.