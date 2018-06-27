Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Pharmacist denies woman miscarriage drug on moral grounds

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:08:42 GMT
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>
    A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.More >>

  • Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:08:36 GMT
    (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>
    Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.More >>

  • California pot shops slash prices ahead of new testing rules

    California pot shops slash prices ahead of new testing rules

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 9:08 AM EDT2018-06-27 13:08:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
    California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.More >>
    •   

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Walk of Fame selection committee on Monday announced the class of 2019.

"Murphy Brown" star Candice Bergen, chef Guy Fieri and Alvin and The Chipmunks were among those selected for their work in television.

Pink, Michael Buble (boo-BLAY') and Faith Hill were some of the music honorees.

Idina Menzel (ih-DEE'-nah mehn-ZEHL'), Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light and Paul Sorvino were picked for their work in live theater and performance.

Dates have not been scheduled for the star ceremonies.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.