The Latest: Cop gave conflicting accounts about shooting

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Investigators in Texas are expected to address allegations of criminal behavior by disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar at the famed gymnastics training center run by Bela and Martha Karolyi.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File). FILE - In this June 29, 2012, file photo, Bela Karolyi, left, and his wife, Martha Karolyi, talk on the arena floor before the start of the preliminary round of the women's Olympic gymnastics trials in San Jose, Calif. In...

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.

Nearly 150 marijuana businesses in California are warning they could face steep losses unless the state extends a July 1 deadline imposing strict standards for pot testing and packaging.

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017 file photo a vendor shows one of an assortment of marijuana strains during the High Times Harvest Cup in San Bernardino, Calif. Several marijuana businesses in California warned Friday, Ju...

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File). FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks to a joint session of the General Assembly at the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A federal judge says Kentucky can't require poor people to...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). Kyle Fogarty shows the program for the funeral for Antwon Rose Jr. on Monday, June 25, 2018, in Swissvale, Pa. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, in the suburb of East Pitt...

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic). People start a protest march against the shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Pittsburgh. Rose was fatally shot by a police officer seconds after he fled a traffic stop June 19, in the suburb of Eas...

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on the arrest of a police officer in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man near Pittsburgh (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

A criminal complaint charging a Pennsylvania police officer with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teen says the officer gave inconsistent statements.

East Pittsburgh Police Officer Michael Rosfeld was arrested Wednesday in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19. He was released on $250,000 bond.

At first, Rosfeld told detectives that when Rose got out of the car, he saw something "he perceived as a gun." Rosfeld says he then stepped behind his car door and fired his weapon.

But the criminal complaint says the officer later told detectives he did not see a gun.

The complaint reveals Rose was shot in the back, the side of his face and his elbow. He was unarmed but had an empty gun magazine in his pocket.

___

9:15 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer has turned himself in to face a charge of criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black teen a week ago.

The attorney for East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld tells Pittsburgh TV station WPXI the officer surrendered Wednesday morning, has been arraigned and faces a July 6 preliminary hearing. The attorney didn't immediately return a call from the Associated Press.

The district attorney plans a news conference on the case later in the morning but has not yet commented.

Rosfeld, who is white , is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19 in East Pittsburgh.

The officer opened fire after Rose and another teen arrested this week fled when their car was pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting.

___

8:45 a.m.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

The charge against East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld is included in court records obtained by media organizations. It wasn't known Wednesday if the 30-year-old Penn Hills resident has retained an attorney, and the district attorney's office could not immediately be reached for comment.

Rosfeld, who is white, is charged in the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. on June 19.

Authorities have said Rose and another teen arrested this week fled after being pulled over on suspicion they were involved in a drive-by shooting. Rose was shot three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Rosfeld has been on administrative leave since the shooting occurred.

___

1:10 a.m.

A Pennsylvania mayor is facing sharp criticism for comments she allegedly made on social media suggesting people protesting the police killing of an unarmed black teenager should be hit with water cannons.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi is accused of sharing a video on her personal Facebook page of water cannons being used on protesters elsewhere and writing comments such as "we need one of these" and "bring the hoses."

Peconi's posts came during ongoing protests of the death of 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh on June 19. Her Facebook account has since been deleted.

WTAE-TV reports Peconi denied making the posts Monday.

Several city council members have condemned the posts. Councilor Joseph Bia said Peconi should resign.

Arnold is about 20 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

