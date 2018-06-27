Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Rules Meeting Set For July - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Rules Meeting Set For July

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug. 

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's election, the OSDH say they have been working for three months to develop a framework for implementing the requirements of State Question 788.

6/26/2018 Related Story: SQ 788 Passes, Legalizing Medical Marijuana In Oklahoma

The health department says emergency rules governing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered by the Oklahoma State Board of Health at their July 10 meeting.

The OSDH says application information and requirements will be available by July 26 for all of the defined categories and the agency will begin accepting applications no later than August 25. 

More information will be posted on the authority's website.

“Please do not visit the state or county health department offices with questions relating to medical marijuana. We are still working with limited staff who deliver clinical and other services across the state,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates. 

Bates says the department has also set up a phone number (405-271-2266) that will provide pre-recorded information for interested applicants. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.