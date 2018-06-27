Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Rules Meeting Set For July

Oklahoma health officials will meet next month to consider emergency rules regarding medical marijuana after voters easily approved the medicinal use of the drug.

In a statement issued Wednesday morning, following Tuesday's election, the OSDH say they have been working for three months to develop a framework for implementing the requirements of State Question 788.

The health department says emergency rules governing the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered by the Oklahoma State Board of Health at their July 10 meeting.

The OSDH says application information and requirements will be available by July 26 for all of the defined categories and the agency will begin accepting applications no later than August 25.

More information will be posted on the authority's website.

“Please do not visit the state or county health department offices with questions relating to medical marijuana. We are still working with limited staff who deliver clinical and other services across the state,” said OSDH Interim Commissioner Tom Bates.

Bates says the department has also set up a phone number (405-271-2266) that will provide pre-recorded information for interested applicants.