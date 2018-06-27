Son of former NBA star Ainge wins Utah County seat primary

A sharply divided Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries in a major ruling in support of presidential power

A battle that began 22 years ago ended at the White House on Tuesday when President Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Honor to a deceased Army intelligence officer from Kentucky for gallantry exhibited on the battlefield during World War II.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

Enemy turned ally: Poliovirus is used to fight brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

Ex-Virginia Tech student sentenced to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing of 13-year-old girl; apologizes to her family in court.

(Stephanie Klein-Davis/The Roanoke Times via AP). Former Virginia Tech student David Eisenhauer, right, stands with his attorneys, John Lichtenstein, left and Tony Anderson, center, as he reads a statement apologizing to the family of Nicole Lovell, Tu...

Ex-college student gets 50 years for slaying of girl, 13

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant youth says he's 'ready now' to reunite hundreds of children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Shelter chief says he's 'ready now' for migrant reunions

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

Florida's agriculture commissioner says a controlled burn by state contractors sparked a wildfire that destroyed 36 homes and burned more than 800 acres and officials have suspended the practice statewide.

A Pennsylvania police officer who shot an unarmed black teenager has been charged with criminal homicide.

Officer charged with homicide in fatal shooting of teen

The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commissioner seat in Utah County.

(Ravell Call/The Deseret News via AP). Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, gives his victory speech in Provo, Utah, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in the primary election for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. Curtis took a major step toward winning his first full term...

The Supreme Court says government workers can't be forced to contribute to labor unions that represent them in collective bargaining, dealing a serious financial blow to organized labor.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu). In this June 21, 2018, photo, laboratory manager Emily Savage demonstrates how she uses an instrument to photograph cannabis samples at CW Analytical Laboratories, in Oakland, Calif. California's new rules require testing of marij...

Oscar winners Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway are among the newest group of celebrities who will be honored by a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Robert De Niro to get star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The son of former NBA star Danny Ainge has won the Republican primary for a county commission seat in Utah County.

Tanner Ainge told The Daily Herald in Provo his opponent, Tom Sakievich, called him Tuesday night to concede when Ainge was leading with about 70 percent of the vote. Results won't be final for about two weeks.

Ainge will be the heavy favorite in November for the commission seat that drew no Democratic challengers.

His only opponent in the bid to replace Utah County Commissioner Greg Graves will be a third-party candidate, Teri McCabe of United Utah.

Ainge lost last a congressional contest last year in a three-way race to replace former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz.

___

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldextra.com

