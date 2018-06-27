Unwelcome Intruder: Snake Captured In Bartlesville Bedroom

Bartlesville Police Department said they captured a late night intruder just after midnight Wednesday. A woman in the 1200 block of SW Maple Street called to report a large snake in her bed.

When Sergeant Randy Tayrien arrived at the home, the large black snake was on top of the window drapes inside the home. He captured the unwelcome guest and released it into the wild.

"Police officers never know what to expected when responding to calls for service - something Night Shift Sergeant Randy Tayrien loves about his job," Captain Jay Hastings said in a news release.

Patrol Office Brandon Meyer assisted in the capture, Hastings said.