The Latest: Standby guardians for immigrant kids in New York

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

Liberal activists, parents and first-time protesters motivated by accounts of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border plan to rally in hundreds of cities nationwide.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Protesters chant slogans outside a Federal court during a demonstration calling for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, and demand changes in U.S. immigration policies, Friday, June 29, 2018, in New...

The man accused of fatally shooting five Maryland newspaper employees had been carrying a long list of grievances for years that extended well beyond the newspaper.

Trump's own steel tariffs could make it harder for him to rebuild nation's infrastructure.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). In this photo made Wednesday, June 27, 2018, the Merchants Bridge crosses the Mississippi River in St. Louis. The 127-year-old railroad bridge is in danger of being shut down if it is not replaced soon, but officials are strug...

More than 1,000 people have streamed through Maryland's capital to honor five people slain in a newspaper office.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). Mourners stand in silence during a vigil in response to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newsroom, Friday, June 29, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. Prosecutors say 38-year-old Jarrod W. Ramos opened fire Thursday in the newsroom.

The Seattle region is home to the two richest men in America, but while Amazon's Jeff Bezos is blamed by some for rising rents and clogged city streets, Bill Gates is largely admired.

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File). FILE - In this April 16, 2018, file photo, Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, talks to the media after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris. The Seatt...

Family and colleagues remembered the five people killed in a Maryland newspaper shooting as dedicated members of the community.

(The Baltimore Sun via AP). This photo combination shows the victims of the shooting in the newsroom of the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md., on Thursday, June 28, 2018. Top, from left, John McNamara and Wendi Winters; bottom, from left, Rob Hiaasen, ...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Ruben Garcia, 6, eats his snack during a protest against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions outside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. Sessions gave a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa). Lorena Osorio, independent candidate for Mexico City mayor, poses for news photographers wearing a jacket resembling one worn by Melania Trump, that reads in Spanish: "Melania, we care," during a protest outside the U.S. emba...

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). People gather outside the Millennium Biltmore Hotel to protest against U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. Sessions gave a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

(AP Photo/Matt York). People protest immigration separation policies outside Federal Court, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. Cases of children and families seeking refugee were being heard inside the courthouse.

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) - The Latest on immigrants parents and children separated at the U.S. border (all times local):

12:50 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed legislation that allows immigrant parents to designate a "standby guardian" for their children if the parent is detained in New York or faces deportation.

The Democrat signed the legislation at a community college in the Bronx on Wednesday, a day after a federal judge ordered immigrant families separated at the border to be reunited.

The measure passed by the state Legislature last week changes wording in a law that allows a parent to designate a guardian should the parent become incapacitated.

The new law allows a standby guardian's authority to immediately begin when a child is separated from a parent.

Cuomo says the law is designed to offer increased protections for children separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy.

___

12:30 p.m.

A New York judge says the government acted unlawfully by requiring some immigrant children to be kept detained until an agency's director approved their release.

Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said in a written ruling Wednesday he "cannot turn a blind eye" to suffering and irreparable injury caused by the policy by the Office Of Refugee Resettlement.

Crotty also granted class-action status to the legal action brought by civil rights lawyers on behalf of one child.

A spokesman for government lawyers said there was no immediate comment.

Crotty heard arguments by lawyers earlier this month. Lawyers for the New York Civil Liberties Union argued that new rules led to average detention times of over eight months.

The rule pertains to children who have spent time in more restrictive custodial settings.

___

11:30 a.m.

Former Kansas U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom says three immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the border are still in the care of a Kansas nonprofit organization working under contract with the federal government.

Grissom said he met Wednesday with the director of The Villages Inc. along with Kansas child welfare officials and some legislators. Grissom had assembled a team of lawyers to provide legal services to the children after reports that separated immigrant children had been brought to Kansas.

The group was told 10 or fewer children detained in Kansas had been separated at the border and all but three had been reunited with their families. Those efforts continue for the remaining children.

Grissom says all the children had family contact information and other legal representation.

___

11: 10 a.m.

A Missouri attorney says she broke her foot after she was pushed by an immigration agent while taking a 3-year-old boy to join his mother who was being deported to Honduras.

Immigration attorney Andrea Martinez said she had arranged with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to meet its Enforcement and Removals office in Kansas City early Tuesday so the boy could be reunited with his mother, Kenia Bautista, who is 6 months pregnant.

Activists and a documentary film crew captured the incident on video which appears to show someone being shoved and falling. But it was taken from a distance and some people standing near her block a clear view of what happened.

The agency said it takes any allegations against its personnel "very seriously" and is investigating.

___

9:50 a.m.

The 90-year-old widow of Robert F. Kennedy plans to take part in a hunger strike to protest the separation of immigrant families.

The Boston Globe reports Ethel Kennedy plans to join several dozen members of the family and other activists, who each plan to fast for 24 hours and make a donation in place of the food they would have eaten.

The organization Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights is holding what it calls a "hunger strike and prayer chain" over a 24-day period to honor an estimated 2,400 children separated from parents because of President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" policy for immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally at the Mexican border.

Kerry Kennedy, who heads the organization, says her mother is "very joyful" about participating in the protest.

___

8:50 a.m.

Washington state authorities say 10 protesters were arrested Tuesday night outside the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, where detainees from the southern border crisis are being held.

In the on-going protest, Tacoma police said 40 people started blocking the road into the prison about 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Protesters who stood in front of a Tacoma police officer's patrol car refused to move.

That prompted a large police response with 25 officers.

One protester who jumped onto the back of an officer was arrested for assault, while the others were taken away for resisting arrest or failing to disperse.

Tacoma police said about 160 people had gathered to protest the federal government for detaining migrants - separating them from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border - while the adults await immigration processing.

___

8:20 a.m.

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

The hard deadline was set Tuesday night by U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw in San Diego after President Donald Trump's order ending the separation of families at the Mexican border gave way to days of uncertainty, conflicting information and no guidance from the administration on when parents might see their children again.

The order poses a host of logistical problems for the administration, and it was unclear how it would meet the deadline.

Health and Human Services, which takes charge of the children, referred questions to the Justice Department.

The Justice Department said the ruling makes it "even more imperative that Congress finally act to give federal law enforcement the ability to simultaneously enforce the law and keep families together."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.