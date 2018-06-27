No More 'Dry' Counties In Oklahoma

Voters in the last 14 "dry" counties in Oklahoma approved liquor-by-the-drink propositions on Tuesday.

The counties included Adair, Alfalfa, Beaver, Caddo, Cimarron, Coal, Cotton, Dewey, Harmon, Harper, Haskell, Hughes, Roger Mills and Washita. All 14 counties passed propositions to allow on-premise sales of full-strength beer, wine and mixed drinks.

The 14 counties' restrictions on liquor-by-the-drink sales had been in effect since 1959. That's when Oklahoma finally ratified the 21st amendment and repealed Prohibition. The Oklahoma Beer Alliance says back then the counties opted to prohibit the sale of full-strength beer, wine or liquor in restaurants, bars or other establishments. They allowed 3.2-percent ABW beer because state law considered it “non-intoxicating," the Alliance says.

After voters approved State Question 792 in November 2016 -- which requires all beer to be regulated the same way -- Latimer, Okfuskee, Jefferson, Major and Ellis counties passed liquor-by-the-drink propositions.

1/2/2018 Related Story: Changes To State Liquor Laws Coming This Year

Also on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, voters in Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Mayes and Pittsburg counties approved propositions to allow liquor-by-the-drink sales on Sundays, and some of them also decided to allow it on certain holidays.