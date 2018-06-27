10 Arrested In Bartlesville Drug Bust

Bartlesville arrested 10 people on drug charges Tuesday evening.

According to the Bartlesville Police Department, officers served a search warrant around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, at a home in the 3900 block of Northeast Michigan.

Officers said the encountered 13 people at the home, some who recently arrived from out of state.

During the search, officers said a vehicle on the property had a little more than two pounds of methamphetamine.

Ten were arrested on various drug charges and trafficking methamphetamine.

No names have been released at this time.