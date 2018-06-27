Joe Jackson, Father Of Michael And Janet Jackson, Dead at 89 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

NEWS

Joe Jackson, Father Of Michael And Janet Jackson, Dead at 89

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

Joe Jackson, father of the late Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson and the mastermind behind The Jackson 5, has died at 89. The legendary stage parent and music manager was reportedly battling terminal cancer. Carlos Keyes, representative for Jackson's son, Tito Jackson, confirmed Joe Jackson's death.

A Jackson family source told ET that the family's patriarch was hospitalized on Friday in Las Vegas with terminal cancer. The source also said that he had been battling cancer for some time, with doctors telling the family that he had a limited amount of time left to live, and that the illness was untreatable. 

On Sunday, his Twitter account posted a cryptic tweet that said, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

However, Paris Jackson later tweeted that her grandfather did not post the tweet, saying, "My grandfather did not tweet this. I'm not sure if he's ever used this account."

Joe Jackson had been struggling with his health for the past several years. He was hospitalized in 2016 after a high fever, and in 2015, he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.  

Jackson engineered the careers of The Jackson 5 and then the solo careers of Michael and Janet Jackson. Though his children accused their controversial father of abuse, he was quoted as saying of Michael's accusations, "I never beat him. I whipped him with a stick and a belt. I never beat him. You beat someone with a stick." Jackson had a difficult relationship with his troubled son. People who knew Michael said that the two became closer after Michael became a father of three, but when the King of Pop died, he cut his father out of his will.

Grandson Taj Jackson, son of Tito Jackson, emphasized, "Joe was loved by our ENTIRE family and our hearts are in pain. Let us grieve without the nastiness.#ripthehawk," in a tweet. 

Grandon Randy Jackson Jr., son of Randy Jackson, tweeted, "RIP to the king that made everything possible!!! I love you grandpa."

Joe Jackson is survived by his wife, Katherine Jackson, his ten living children and his grandchildren.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News 9 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

  • Traffic

    Tired of waiting for a traffic report? Get it now with our Live traffic map!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.