Design Firm, Location Finalized For Tulsa's Bob Dylan Center

The development of the Bob Dylan Center is moving along as the George Kaiser Family Foundation announces a lead architect for the project.

The Bob Dylan Center, which will house The Bob Dylan Archive, is set to open in 2021 in the Tulsa Arts District near the Woody Guthrie Center.

“I’m glad that my archives, which have been collected all these years, have finally found a home and are to be included with the works of Woody Guthrie and especially alongside all the valuable artifacts from the Native American Nations. To me, it makes a lot of sense and it’s a great honor," Bob Dylan said.

The new center will be designed by Seattle-based Olson Kundig, who will be the lead architect.

Olson Kundig won first place in the international design competition following an extensive evaluation process by a committee of advisors, including representatives of the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Bob Dylan’s management team.

Tulsa-based Lilly Architects is partnering with Olson Kundig as the architect of record for the project and Plains of Yonder is the partner for audio and multimedia experiences for the project.

“After reviewing proposals from top firms around the world, we agreed that Olson Kundig’s experience, talent and design aesthetic stood out as the best fit for this project,” said Ken Levit, executive director of the George Kaiser Family Foundation. “We’re excited about the vision that Olson Kundig expressed for a world-class cultural center that will do justice to the iconic Bob Dylan collection.”

The foundation also finalized the location of the future Bob Dylan Center. It will be located on Martin Luther King Blvd. in Tulsa, in a space just southeast of the Woody Guthrie Center.

Several events will be held leading up to the opening of The Bob Dylan Center. Information on these events will be posted on www.BobDylanCenter.com.