Did Your County Vote For Medical Marijuana?

Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:16:47 GMT
(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:20 GMT
The Justice Department says it has given House Republicans new classified information related to the Russia investigation after GOP lawmakers had threatened to hold officials in contempt of Congress or even impeach...More >>
The Justice Department says it has given House Republicans new classified information related to the Russia investigation after GOP lawmakers had threatened to hold officials in contempt of Congress or even impeach them.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:17 GMT
(AP Photo/Astrid Galvan). Arturo Vargas, executive director of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials, left, speaks with U.S. Census Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin about plans to add a question about citizenship to the 20...
Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
Latino elected officials from around the nation questioned the head of the U.S. Census Bureau in Phoenix on Saturday over the proposed addition of a citizenship question to the 2020 survey, which they strongly oppose.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:14 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File). FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2015, file photo, Rep. Jared Polis, D-Colo., left, is administered the House oath by House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio during a ceremonial re-enactment swearing-in ceremony in the Raybu...
Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.More >>
Colorado is holding primaries to select the top two contenders to succeed Gov. John Hickenlooper, a centrist Democrat who is term-limited.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, protesters and media gather outside a closed gate at the Port of Entry facility, where tent shelters are being used to house separated family members in Fabens, Texas. The tumult of ...
The tumult of the past week along the southern border crystalizes how the GOP has shifted from the "compassionate" conservatism of former President George W. Bush.More >>
The tumult of the past week along the southern border crystalizes how the GOP has shifted from the "compassionate" conservatism of former President George W. Bush.More >>
Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:07 GMT
(AP Photo/John Locher). President Donald Trump arrives Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. Trump came to Las Vegas to headline a fundraiser for Sen. Dean Heller. He's also delivering the keynote address at the Nevada GOP convention and holding a sep...
At least 300 people protesting President Donald Trump and the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are stretched along a sidewalk in Las Vegas outside a casino where the president is scheduled to speak.More >>
At least 300 people protesting President Donald Trump and the separation of families at the U.S.-Mexico border are stretched along a sidewalk in Las Vegas outside a casino where the president is scheduled to speak.More >>
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and
information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.