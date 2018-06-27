Did Your County Vote For Medical Marijuana? - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Did Your County Vote For Medical Marijuana?

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

With 57 percent of the vote voting yes for legalizing medical marijuana, News On 6 has broken down which counties helped pass the measure.

Only 35 of 77 counties voted in favor of State Question 788 – but the counties that favored it were the most populated, hence the large-margin victory.

Counties that voted "YES" on 788

  • Caddo
  • Canadian
  • Carter
  • Cherokee
  • Cleveland
  • Coal
  • Comanche
  • Creek
  • Garfield
  • Garvin
  • Grady
  • Jackson
  • Latimer
  • Leflore
  • Lincoln
  • Logan
  • Mayes
  • McClain
  • McIntosh
  • Murray
  • Muskogee
  • Nowata
  • Oklahoma
  • Okmulgee
  • Osage
  • Pawnee
  • Payne
  • Pittsburgh
  • Pottawatomie
  • Rogers
  • Seminole
  • Sequoyah
  • Tulsa
  • Wagoner
  • Washington

Oklahoma health officials are gearing up to discuss the options to make sure the new law is used for medicinal purposes.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured

  • Business News

    Find news on Oklahoma's economy, local business, the banking industry and more.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Your Vote Counts

    Hear both sides of Oklahoma politics with Your Vote Counts.

  • PoliticalMore>>

  • Justices adopt digital-age privacy rules to track cellphones

    Justices adopt digital-age privacy rules to track cellphones

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:16:50 GMT
    The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones.More >>
    The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones.More >>

  • High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

    High Court: Online shoppers can be forced to pay sales tax

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:16:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...(AP Photo/Jessica Gresko, File). FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax. The 5-4 ruling Thursday is a win for states, who said they were lo...
    The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>
    The Supreme Court says states can force online shoppers to pay sales tax.More >>

  • Immigration key issue in rough GOP race for Kansas governor

    Immigration key issue in rough GOP race for Kansas governor

    Wednesday, June 27 2018 3:15 PM EDT2018-06-27 19:15:30 GMT
    Illegal immigration is a key issue for Kansas Republicans as their primary contest for governor grows increasingly contentious.More >>
    Illegal immigration is a key issue for Kansas Republicans as their primary contest for governor grows increasingly contentious.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.