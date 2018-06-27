First Medical Marijuana Clinic Opens In Tulsa

A Tulsa clinic claiming to be the first of its kind in Oklahoma opened its doors Wednesday just hours after voters approved the use of medical marijuana.

"Tulsa Higher Care Clinic," says they'll work with patients who want to get a license for cannabis. The clinic saw its first patient, but they want to clear the air about one thing right away.

There is no cannabis on the property and there won't ever be .

Co-Owner Whitney Wehmeyer says they just got the keys to the building yesterday and there's still a lot of construction work to do.

"We have patients calling this morning saying, 'What do we do now?'" said Wehmeyer.

The office near 31st and Yale used to see dental patients and now, Wehmeyer says they will see patients with a wide variety of conditions.

"Chronic back pain, chronic neck pain. We've got patients that have seizures," said Wehmeyer. "And then it's up to the state whether or not they give you a card. We don't actually issue medical cards here. We only issue recommendations."

Gary Callahan came in today to ask questions about insurance coverage. He says he's had several surgeries in his life and considered moving to Colorado for legal access to marijuana.

"I've been on pain pills for almost 20 years. You name it, I've been on it. From oxycontin to methadone to morphine," said Callahan. "I just said a prayer last night, I said, 'Lord, please let it take in effect.' And my prayers were answered."

Right now, Wehmeyer says there is one doctor who works here full time for now. The goal is to eventually have ten doctors. The owners of the clinic say the only thing they offer patients is a recommendation which is the first step in the process.

The clinic owners tell me they don't expect products to be available in dispensaries for at least a year.