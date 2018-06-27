Tulsa Police Asking For Help In Solving 2013 Quadruple Homicide

Tulsa police need help to find a killer who gunned down four people inside one home. It happened four years ago and detectives followed several leads, but, none led to an arrest.

Tulsa homicide detectives say four people were gunned down inside their garage. They call it an execution, plus one was shot and injured and there were children inside the home at the time it happened."

Police say all the victims were Charlie and Melissa Dake, Glenda Harper and Tammy Brunson. None of the kids inside the house were harmed and one man was shot, but, lived. Police say meth was likely involved.

Family members say they'd like answers as to who committed the murders and why.

"Charlie, he probably wasn't an angel, but still, he shouldn't have got murdered," Said family member EJ Dake. Homicide detectives say it's likely someone who knew the victims and knew the layout of the house.

"The door comes open and there they are, so it was point blank range," said Sgt. Dave Walker. Detectives aren't sure if all of the victims were the targets or only one or two and the rest killed because they were witnesses.

The one witness who survived hasn't said much. Another witness in the house initially said she didn't see or know anything either, then was murdered in a separate case last year.

"If she was lying, she never got a chance to come through and be truthful," said Walker.

Police say they did convict a guy in another murder case and believe he could be involved in this case as well, but, so far, they say no lead has led to the killer.

"Our lead sheet began to grow, 4-5 pages but we never got any traction on anybody," said Walker. The victims' families want answers and justice.

If you would like to help put this case to rest you can contact the homicide division by calling CrimeStoppers at 918-596-2677 or you can email crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org

Both are anonymous.