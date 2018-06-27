Tulsa Police Asking For Help In Solving 2013 Quadruple Homicide - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Asking For Help In Solving 2013 Quadruple Homicide

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa police need help to find a killer who gunned down four people inside one home. It happened four years ago and detectives followed several leads, but, none led to an arrest.

11/23/2013 Related Story: Tulsa Police ID Four Killed In Saturday Shootings

Tulsa homicide detectives say four people were gunned down inside their garage. They call it an execution, plus one was shot and injured and there were children inside the home at the time it happened."

Police say all the victims were Charlie and Melissa Dake, Glenda Harper and Tammy Brunson. None of the kids inside the house were harmed and one man was shot, but, lived. Police say meth was likely involved.

Family members say they'd like answers as to who committed the murders and why.

"Charlie, he probably wasn't an angel, but still, he shouldn't have got murdered," Said family member EJ Dake. Homicide detectives say it's likely someone who knew the victims and knew the layout of the house.

"The door comes open and there they are, so it was point blank range," said Sgt. Dave Walker. Detectives aren't sure if all of the victims were the targets or only one or two and the rest killed because they were witnesses.

The one witness who survived hasn't said much. Another witness in the house initially said she didn't see or know anything either, then was murdered in a separate case last year.

"If she was lying, she never got a chance to come through and be truthful," said Walker.

Police say they did convict a guy in another murder case and believe he could be involved in this case as well, but, so far, they say no lead has led to the killer.

"Our lead sheet began to grow, 4-5 pages but we never got any traction on anybody," said Walker. The victims' families want answers and justice.

If you would like to help put this case to rest you can contact the homicide division by calling CrimeStoppers  at 918-596-2677 or you can email crimestoppers@cityoftulsa.org

Both are anonymous.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.