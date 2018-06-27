Alcohol Training For Green Country Law Enforcement

Local officers, deputies, and agents go through alcohol training on Wednesday.

The training covers things such as how to do compliance checks with businesses, how to break up parties with minors, as well as busting businesses that sell to minors.

The ABLE Commission took officers to gas stations and grocery stores in the Catoosa area to get some firsthand experience before they’ll deal with the real thing.

Captain Erik Smoot with the ABLE Commission says that, while they do this training pretty regularly, there will be some changes this year officers need to know about.

“We want to make sure the officers out in the field with these different agencies know how to enforce those,” he said. “We have all these underage accidents that involve alcohol…so how to enforce these laws is really critical and do it the right way so that they hold up in court.”

This training lasts for two days, then these officers will take what they’ve learned back to their communities.