Sales Tax Propositions Fail To Pass In Rogers County

Three Rogers County propositions failed to pass on Tuesday.

The three were all sales taxes and would have gone to fund roads, public safety, and to allot money to pay for a lawsuit the county lost.

The lawsuit was with the company Material Services, after the county didn’t legally publicize a meeting relating to possible mining operations back in 2000.

As a result of not funding the lawsuit through sales taxes, the county is expected to raise property taxes to make those payments.