Man Escorted From 788 Meeting, Rogers County Sheriff Tell Different Stories

ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The man suing the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office said he wants to bring more attention to the matter.

Chip Paul said Sheriff Scott Walton didn’t need to use force on him, but Walton said he was trying to get control of a meeting that was getting out of hand.

Video shows Walton escorting Paul out of the meeting by the neck, but each man has a different story as to what happened before the camera was rolling.

“We saw friction and exchange of words coming between the Vote Yes’s and the Vote No’s, so I certainly feel we have the obligation there to maintain order,” Walton said.

But Paul said he was not involved in any sort of disruption.

“I did not speak one public word at that forum. I had my hand up, and I think I might have commented unduly or something when they were talking about employment practices. I didn't say anything. I didn't say anything. Not a word. So, I don't know he could think that, until he got in my face, then I was just trying to comply,” Paul said.

However, a DEA agent, the woman who organized the forum and the DA who were all there confirmed the meeting was disrupted more than once and the people doing it were asked to be respectful to the speakers and wait until the end of the meeting but kept interrupting.

Paul said he plans to file a police report but thinks it needs to go beyond the locals.

“We think we need bigger eyes here. You know, at least the OSBI in here but probably FBI. And, again, the more that people come forward, is just one thing after another. You know, there’s a real track record of things not being handled properly,” he said.

Walton made it clear that he has no regrets about how the situation was handled.

“If we reverse the roles on the problem in that room and that role that night was a Vote No person that wouldn't shut up, and wouldn't follow some simple instructions to be respectful to the speakers, he would have been handled the very, very, same way,” Walton said.

