Marijuana advocate sues Oklahoma sheriff for forced removal

CLAREMORE, Okla. (AP) - A marijuana advocate is suing a northeastern Oklahoma sheriff who he alleges grabbed him by the throat and escorted him out of a community forum on a state ballot measure on medical marijuana.

Court records show Charles "Chip" Paul filed the lawsuit June 20 against Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton. The lawsuit says Paul spoke quietly to his wife and a deputy during the meeting in Claremore, but wasn't disturbing the event. Paul alleges Walton used excessive force and violated his civil rights by forcibly removing him.

The lawsuit seeks more than $75,000 in damages.

Walton couldn't be reached Wednesday, but he told The Claremore Daily Progress that he was only doing his job and has no regrets.

Oklahoma voters on Tuesday approved the proposal to legalize medical marijuana.

