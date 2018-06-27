Supporters and Opponents Weigh In On New Liquor Laws

Just one day after several northeast Oklahoma counties approved some type of liquor by the drink proposition people on both sides of the issue are still speaking out.

06/27/18 Related Story: No More 'Dry' Counties In Oklahoma

14 dry counties in Oklahoma approved the issue they include Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, Mayes, and Pittsburg. In Pryor, Mid-American Grill Owner Marty Marsh says she’s excited for the opportunity to serve liquor and other spirits.

"This will help us when we can actually serve drinks on Sundays now and keep the business and money in our county," said Marsh. She says there have been several times when people have come in and then left after they realized certain alcoholic drinks could not be sold. And says this proposition will help local businesses.

"This is something where we can probably look at saying open longer because we could actually serve drinks," said Marsh.

On the other side of the issue is East Central Baptist Association. Director of Missions, Pastor Joe Taylor says he is disappointed in the passing of the propositions.

"We feel like alcohol is a vice it tears families apart, it costs taxpayers money to try to rehabilitate its lost wages," said Taylor.

Pastor Taylor also says that he believes these measures hurt families and the state and says while he is a supporter of small businesses, he believes not serving alcohol wouldn't hurt them.

"There are businesses that close down on Sunday and they do fine even other restaurants that we are accustomed to eat at that their revenue stays high," said Taylor

These new laws go into effect October 1.