Health official: Will be ready to implement marijuana law

By TIM TALLEY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma's interim health commissioner says the state Department of Health will be ready to implement a new law allowing medical marijuana.

Tom Bates said Wednesday the agency has been working to develop rules and regulations for medical marijuana since he was appointed on April 1. He said the rules will be ready according to the requirements of the law, which is scheduled to go into effect 60 days after passage.

The medical marijuana question was approved by voters during Tuesday's elections.

The measure makes it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medical purposes.

Bates says emergency rules will be considered July 10 by the state Board of Health and application information will be available by July 26.

Bates says the agency plans to begin accepting applications no later than Aug. 25.

