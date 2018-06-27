Fans throng Florida arena, mourn slain rapper XXXTentacion

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

U.S. officials offered Nestle a three-year permit to keep taking millions of gallons of water from a national forest in Southern California.

US allows Nestle to keep taking water from California forest

For the second time in three months, NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope.

California marijuana shops are selling untested pot at bargain basement prices ahead of strict quality and safety standards that take effect Sunday.

Our first known visitor from another star system has now been identified as a comet.

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

By KELLI KENNEDY and JOSHUA REPLOGLE

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Loudspeakers blasted songs by the late rapper XXXTentacion as thousands of fans chanting his lyrics lined up for hours in a Florida arena to see the performer laid out in a casket, two braids flowing over the side.

XXXTentacion was gunned down last week at the age of 20 in what police said was an apparent robbery. His sudden death shocked fans and unleashed praise for a rapper described as both a gift and troubled figure in the world of music.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos and who pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, security guards flanked the casket, which was surrounded by black roses and silver leaves as a row of spotlights lit the stage at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Family members and friends gathered in a roped-off area and wore black T-shirts that said "Bad" on front and "No more pain" on the back.

The somber crowd grew rowdy as popular songs came on and many started jumping and raising their hands in the air as they shouted lyrics. On the way into the arena as well as on stage near the casket, many fans wept openly, held hands and hugged each other.

A fan who identified himself as Choice Bison said on his way in that XXXTentacion stood for hope and energy.

"What was his gift? Fearlessness. Fearlessness," Bison said. "As people, we are always wondering what people are thinking about us. And he just had a beautiful ability to not care what anybody was saying, to not care what anybody was thinking and give us his authentic self."

The performer was shot while leaving a South Florida motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. Police have arrested one suspect and on Wednesday identified another man as person of interest.

Another fan, Andrew Cusumano, said it was sad that XXXTentacion's life was cut short at the start of his career.

"I listened to him almost every day for the last 2 years. He was just someone I saw a lot of potential in and was wanting to follow his career," Cusumano said. "I thought he would be around in the industry for a long time, and you know I watched all his videos."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the rapper's death continues.

Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested last week and charged with the rapper's slaying. He has not yet entered a plea.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that detectives want to question another man, 22-year-old Robert Allen, about his knowledge of the slaying. Investigators released photos of Allen, including one taken the day XXXTentacion was slain. Allen has not been charged with any crime.

Authorities say in an affidavit that two armed men wearing masks - one black, one red - got out of an SUV that was blocking the rapper's luxury car outside the Riva Motorsports motorcycle shop. After a struggle, XXXTentacion was shot by at least one of the men, who took a small bag from his car and fled in a vehicle detectives later recovered.

Following his death, XXXTentacion topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song originally peaked at No. 7, but jumped back this week from No. 52 to No. 1, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

_____

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this story.

