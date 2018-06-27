Fans throng Florida stadium, mourn slain rapper XXXTentacion

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Detectives investigating the death of a man shot while camping with his two young daughters are reviewing three prior shootings in the past year at the popular Southern California recreation area.

Federal authorities have leveled hate crime charges against the 21-year-old man accused of plowing a car into protesters in Charlottesville last year, killing a woman.

(Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail shows James Alex Fields Jr., accused of plowing a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist r...

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

California lawmakers are expected to vote to prohibit new local taxes on soda for the next 12 years.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Shot in the back: A look at when police officers can fire on fleeing suspects.

(Nate Smallwood/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP). Flowers and cardboard headstones are placed on the sidewalk in front of East Pittsburgh officer Michael Rosfeld's home in Penn Hills, Pa., on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. Rosfeld was charged with criminal...

Shot in the back: When can police fire on fleeing suspects?

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Fans cheer and sing as they wait in line at a viewing for slain rapper XXXTentacion Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports car last week.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Fans, Rafael Correa, 19, left, and Jeremy Bello, 19, right, both of Orlando, Fla., dance to slain rapper XXXTentacion's music playing over a loud speaker before entering his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, F...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). D Bouey, 21, of Orlando, Fla., right, cries with his friend after a memorial for the rapper, XXXTentacion, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports car last week.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Fan Ayanna Gonzalez, 13, of New Jersey, wears a T-shirt in honor of the late rapper XXXTentacion as she waits in line for his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sport...

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

By KELLI KENNEDY and JOSHUA REPLOGLE

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - Loudspeakers blasted songs by the late rapper XXXTentacion as thousands of fans chanting his lyrics lined up for hours at a Florida stadium to see the performer laid out in a casket, two braids flowing over the side.

XXXTentacion was gunned down last week at the age of 20 in what police said was an apparent robbery. His sudden death shocked fans and unleashed praise for a rapper described as both a gift and troubled figure in the world of music.

XXXTentacion, who sported dreadlocks and facial tattoos and who pronounced his name "Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN," was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs. He also drew criticism over bad behavior and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

On Wednesday, security guards flanked the casket, which was surrounded by black roses and silver leaves as a row of spotlights lit the stage at the 20,000-seat BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Family members and friends gathered in a roped-off area and wore black T-shirts that said "Bad" on front and "No more pain" on the back.

The somber crowd grew rowdy as popular songs came on and many started jumping and raising their hands in the air as they shouted lyrics. On the way into the arena as well as on stage near the casket, many fans wept openly, held hands and hugged each other.

A fan who identified himself as Choice Bison said on his way in that XXXTentacion stood for hope and energy.

"What was his gift? Fearlessness. Fearlessness," Bison said. "As people, we are always wondering what people are thinking about us. And he just had a beautiful ability to not care what anybody was saying, to not care what anybody was thinking and give us his authentic self."

The performer was shot while leaving a South Florida motorcycle shop in his luxury electric sports car in what police said was an apparent robbery. Police have arrested one suspect and on Wednesday identified another man as person of interest.

Another fan, Andrew Cusumano, said it was sad that XXXTentacion's life was cut short at the start of his career.

"I listened to him almost every day for the last 2 years. He was just someone I saw a lot of potential in and was wanting to follow his career," Cusumano said. "I thought he would be around in the industry for a long time, and you know I watched all his videos."

Meanwhile, the investigation into the rapper's death continues.

Dedrick Williams, 22, was arrested last week and charged with the rapper's slaying. He has not yet entered a plea.

The Broward Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that detectives want to question another man, 22-year-old Robert Allen, about his knowledge of the slaying. Investigators released photos of Allen, including one taken the day XXXTentacion was slain. Allen has not been charged with any crime.

Authorities say in an affidavit that two armed men wearing masks - one black, one red - got out of an SUV that was blocking the rapper's luxury car outside the Riva Motorsports motorcycle shop. After a struggle, XXXTentacion was shot by at least one of the men, who took a small bag from his car and fled in a vehicle detectives later recovered.

Following his death, XXXTentacion topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with "Sad!" and his two albums have landed in the Top 10.

Billboard reports that the rapper-singer's song originally peaked at No. 7, but jumped back this week from No. 52 to No. 1, supplanting Drake's "Nice for What."

_____

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in Fort Lauderdale contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.