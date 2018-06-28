Science Says: How family separation may affect kids' brains

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

(Kingsland Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the Kingsland Police Department shows Officer Zechariah Presley. Presley was in jail on Thursday, June 28, 2018, charged with voluntary manslaughter and violating his oath of office, ...

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being. More recent research has shed some light on how that may happen: Severe early adversity may cause brain changes and "toxic stress," resulting in lasting psychological and physical health problems.

A "zero-tolerance" immigration policy announced this spring by the Trump Administration has separated 2,300 children from the adults they were traveling with and sent them to shelters and foster homes across the country, according to the government. The administration has 30 days to reunite families, but it remains unclear whether it can meet that deadline.

Here's what evidence shows this kind of separation can do and how some experts think immigrant children may be at risk.

THE STRESS RESPONSE

Stress is a normal response to challenging or threatening circumstances that cause the brain to trigger the body's "fight or flight" mode. Stress hormones and chemicals are released that increase heart rate, blood pressure, alertness and energy levels.

Levels typically return to normal when the threat passes.

When the threat is ongoing - a result of things like war, famine, poverty, natural disasters, family discord or neighborhood violence - the stress system may remain on high alert, sometimes triggering anxiety, behavior problems, stomach aches, sleep problems and other mental and physical symptoms.

Experts believe that contact with a loving, nurturing parent or caregiver can help children weather stress and reduce chances for lasting ill effects. A recent U.S. study of toddlers from families living in poverty is an example. Youngsters who had a strong parent relationship had lower stress-hormone levels when they arrived at a clinic to get vaccinations than those without that parent buffer.

WHAT'S TOXIC STRESS?

Scientists increasingly believe that persistent stress, particularly when there's no nurturing parent to help kids cope, can cause stress hormones and internal inflammatory markers to smolder at elevated levels, raising risks for later heart disease, diabetes and other health problems.

The science is not settled, but some studies also have shown that persistent stress may alter brain structure in regions affecting emotions and regulating behavior. Imaging studies have found these regions are smaller than usual in severely traumatized children.

Harvard University neuroscientist Charles Nelson says children younger than 3, with rapidly developing brains, are most at risk for the toxic effects of ongoing stress. In his imaging studies, school-aged Romanian orphans sent to live with foster families had brains with less gray matter than orphans sent to nurturing foster homes before age 2.

WHAT ABOUT MIGRANT CHILDREN?

Central American children arriving with their families at the southern U.S. border have already endured the trauma of leaving their homes, some after violence or other threats, and faced the additional trauma of an arduous journey north, Nelson said Wednesday. "That may increase their susceptibility to the hazards of separation at the border," he said.

Nelson said the images he's seen of U.S. detention centers housing children remind him of his research with Romanian children. In a recent research newsletter, Nelson wrote, "The lessons we learned then taught us that housing children in institution-like settings, with rotating shifts of caregivers and unfavorable ratios of caregivers to children, may cause severe and permanent damage to their minds and bodies."

"This is what science has taught us about separation," he said Wednesday.

WHAT DOCTORS SAY

In 2017, a year before the separation policy was announced, the American Academy of Pediatrics advised against holding migrant children in detention centers and said they should receive health care and treatment to "support their well-being."

The academy and several mental health groups recently denounced the separation policy and cautiously supported last week's executive order to overturn it. Tuesday's order from a federal judge mandating that thousands of families be reunited within 30 days is an important step, the academy said in a joint statement with UNICEF USA, but it won't undo the trauma separated children have already faced, said Academy President Dr. Colleen Kraft.

Even if they are eventually reunited, these families will need "trauma-informed" care to help them cope, Kraft said.

In their statement Wednesday, the academy and UNICEF USA said their organizations "stand ready to assist in reunifying families and supporting their needs. Pediatricians across the country are prepared to provide care for immigrant children as they enter our communities."

Kraft attempted to enter a children's shelter in McAllen, Texas on Wednesday to see what attempts were being made to reunite children and parents but said authorities turned her away. During an April visit to the same shelter, Kraft saw children who were "eerily quiet" and one who was crying inconsolably while attendants watched.

"Staff in the room were not allowed to pick her up and hold her," Kraft said. It's that kind of absence of nurturing contact that experts think worsens the effects of traumatic stress.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner on Twitter at @LindseyTanner. Her work can be found here .

___

This Associated Press series was produced in partnership with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.