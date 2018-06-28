Muskogee Man Convicted Of Killing Two Oklahoma Men In Colorado - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Muskogee Man Convicted Of Killing Two Oklahoma Men In Colorado

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Weld County jail photo of Samuel Pinney. Weld County jail photo of Samuel Pinney.
Photos of Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore Photos of Joshua Foster and Zachary Moore
GREELEY, Colorado -

A  jury has convicted a 36-year-old Muskogee man of taking part in a double slaying tied to a marijuana smuggling ring in northern Colorado.

Samuel Pinney was found guilty Wednesday of several counts, including first-degree murder, in the October 2015 deaths of 23-year-old Joshua Foster of Muskogee and 22-year-old Zachary Moore of Prague. 

Pinney faces life in prison when he's sentenced Thursday.

He was one of five people arrested during an investigation that concluded the group, along with Moore and Foster, ran a marijuana smuggling ring between Colorado and Oklahoma. 

Police say Moore and Foster appear to have tried to branch out on their own, using Pinney's marijuana connections but cutting him out of the deal.

Foster and Moore were found dead in a burning pickup in rural Weld County.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
