Dunkin’ Rolling Out Donut Fries Nationwide

BOSTON, Massachusetts -

How about a side of fries with your next Dunkin’ Donuts coffee?

The chain has been testing “Donut Fries” in a few locations, but are expanding the sweet snack nationwide starting July 2.

Dunkin' Donuts describes the fries as “individual pieces of delicious, buttery croissant style donut dough that are tossed in cinnamon sugar and served warm with just the right amount of crisp.” It’ll cost $2 for an order of five Donut Fries.

Dunkin’ has trimmed its food menu in recent months but was testing some new snacks including Munchkin dippers, a gluten-free fudge brownie, ham and cheese rollups, pretzel bites, chicken tenders and cookies. It appears those treats won’t be going national like Donut Fries at this time.

In addition to Donut Fries, Dunkin’ stores will also be offering a brown sugar cold brew, a chocolate coconutty donut (“with real flakes of coconut”) and a shark bite donut featuring special shark-shaped sprinkles.

