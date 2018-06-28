ESPN: Paul George To Opt Out Of Final Year With OKC Thunder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

ESPN: Paul George To Opt Out Of Final Year With OKC Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY -

ESPN sources say Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George has informed the team he is not opting into his final year of his contract.

According to the report, Paul George will be become an unrestricted free agent.  In doing so, George declines a $20.7 million salary for the 2018-19 season.

League sources say Oklahoma City still remains an option, but the Los Angeles Lakers are also in the running.

George will announce his decision at the end of a three part mini-series airing on ESPN.

