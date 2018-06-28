Study: Medical bankruptcies may not be as common as thought

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's full-throttled love of Harley-Davison motorcycles has been intertwined with his rising political career

A Houston-based shelter for "tender age" immigrant children being separated from their parents is one step closer to opening

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

Hundreds of demonstrators have rallied outside the federal courthouse in downtown Minneapolis to oppose the U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the Trump administration's travel ban

A new art exhibition in London depicts Michael Jackson as a savior, a saint, an entertainer, an icon, a monarch, a mask and a mystery

Arizona facilities are housing 1,654 immigrant children, including 328 who were separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border

The plaintiff in a lawsuit seeking to reunite immigrant parents with their children says she hopes a judge's order will prompt the government to act quickly.

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Restaurants in the U.S. - five of them in San Francisco - opened their kitchens for the first time to a program that allows refugees to showcase their cuisines and culinary skills.

(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). In this photo taken June 20, 2018, Muna Anaee, prepares a ball of khobz orouk, a flatbread she would eat frequently in her native Iraq, at the Tawla restaurant kitchen in San Francisco during the inaugural Refugee Food Fest...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

Crisis-management experts say Facebook's handling of the data-mining scandal is a lesson in what not to do.

(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File). FILE- In this Aug. 6, 2015, file photo, FaceBook elections signs stand in the media area in Cleveland, Thursday, before the first Republican presidential debate. Breaking more than four days of silence, Zuckerberg admit...

(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Austin Police Chief Brian Manley briefs the media, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas. The suspect in a spate of bombing attacks that have terrorized Austin over the past month blew ...

AP Explains: How a phone may have steered hunt for bomber

Shareholders of electric car and solar panel maker Tesla Inc. have approved an ambitious pay package for iconic CEO Elon Musk that could net him more than $50 billion if he meets lofty milestones over the next decade.

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE- In this Feb. 6, 2018, file photo, Elon Musk, founder, CEO of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc., speaks at a news conference after the Falcon 9 SpaceX heavy rocket launched successfully from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape...

Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...

Can Zuckerberg's media blitz take the pressure off Facebook?

Families of mass shooting victims have urged the nation's largest public pension fund to stop investing in companies that sell assault weapons.

(AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne). Renee Wetzel, right, whose husband died in the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack, watches as fellow family members of mass shooting victims call on California's public pension fund to stop investing in retailers that sel...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File). FILE - This Monday, June 19, 2017, file photo shows a user signing in to Facebook on an iPad, in North Andover, Mass. Facebook has a problem it just can’t kick: People keep exploiting it in ways that could sway election...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File). FILE- In this Nov. 28, 2016, file photo, a screen displays a patient's vital signs during open heart surgery at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore. Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of pe...

By TOM MURPHYAP Health Writer

Medical bills can push patients over the financial cliff, but a new study says this may not happen as often as previous research suggests.

Hospitalizations cause only about 4 percent of personal bankruptcies among non-elderly U.S. adults, according to an analysis published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine.

This contrasts with previous research by former Harvard professor and current U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and others that pointed to medical reasons as the trigger for more than 60 percent of U.S. bankruptcies.

In the new study, researchers tracked the credit reports of more than a half million adults under 65 in California who had a hospitalization between 2003 and 2007 that wasn't tied to childbirth. They found that hospitalizations clearly forced some patients into bankruptcy in the years following their stay, said study co-author Matthew Notowidigdo, a Northwestern University economist.

It just may not happen as frequently as the other research indicates.

"What causes bankruptcies is still somewhat unknown, but it appears that medical expenses are responsible for a much smaller share of them than previously thought," said co-author Raymond Kluender of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Researchers also estimated that hospitalizations were responsible for only about 6 percent of bankruptcies among uninsured patients. They noted that hospitalization rates are lower in that patient group compared to the overall non-elderly population.

The new analysis included a broader range of people than earlier research, which focused on those who already had filed for bankruptcy protection.

Such a narrow focus makes it "impossible to infer the role of medical expenses in causing bankruptcy" without information on those who had big medical bills and didn't sink financially, the authors of Wednesday's report noted.

Their study also had limitations: It focused only on adult patients from one state who were hospitalized.

Kluender said hospital stays often are the first event that triggers a "chain of struggles with medical expenses and medical debt."

The research looked at hospitalizations that occurred several years before the federal Affordable Care Act expanded insurance coverage to millions of Americans.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

