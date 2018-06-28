Ponca City Woman Sentenced To Prison In Murder For Hire Plot

A Ponca City woman is headed to federal prison for 37 months for hiring someone to poison her ex-husband with Ricin.

Earlier this year, Danielle Layman struck a plea deal in which her murder for hire charge was dropped and she pleaded guilty to possessing the deadly toxin.

Layman was sentenced in federal court in Oklahoma City.

She was accused in an elaborate plot that began with her putting out a Craigslist ad for an actor. When the actor responded, law enforcement said she offered payment to poison her ex husband in Israel using Ricin.

The plot was never carried out.

After she serves her prison sentence, court documents show Danielle Layman will have to be on supervised release for three years.