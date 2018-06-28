Ponca City Woman Sentenced To Prison In Murder For Hire Plot - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Ponca City Woman Sentenced To Prison In Murder For Hire Plot

Posted: Updated:
Danielle Layman Danielle Layman
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A Ponca City woman is headed to federal prison for 37 months for hiring someone to poison her ex-husband with Ricin.

Earlier this year, Danielle Layman struck a plea deal in which her murder for hire charge was dropped and she pleaded guilty to possessing the deadly toxin.

2/8/2018 Related Story: Ponca City Woman Makes Plea Deal To Avoid Murder-For-Hire Charge

Layman was sentenced in federal court in Oklahoma City.

She was accused in an elaborate plot that began with her putting out a Craigslist ad for an actor.  When the actor responded, law enforcement said she offered payment to poison her ex husband in Israel using Ricin.

The plot was never carried out.

After she serves her prison sentence, court documents show Danielle Layman will have to be on supervised release for three years.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.