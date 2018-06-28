Colorado GOP confident heading into governor's contest

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

A ceremony will take place Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, to mark the fifth anniversary of the deaths of 19 wildland firefighters who were overrun by flames in a brush-choked canyon.

(AP Photo/Matt York, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2014 file photo, people listen as the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots are memorialized on the first anniversary of their deaths during a ceremony outside the Yavapai County courthouse in Prescott, Ariz. ...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The Trump administration says a ruling this week by a federal judge in San Diego requiring the government to reunify families separated at the border means authorities can legally keep families detained until their cases are complete.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Immigrant families seeking asylum wait in line at the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Friday, June 29, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

Abortion rights advocates are reeling from a Supreme Court decision invalidating a California law requiring anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide information about birth control and abortion access.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull). A College Area Pregnancy Services (CAPS) clinic is seen Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in San Diego. The Supreme Court on Tuesday effectively put an end to a California law that forces anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to provide...

Colorado's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates are staking out starkly contrasting visions for this rapidly-growing purple state. Republican Walker Stapleton and Democratic congressman Jared Polis easily won their party primaries Tuesday.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Walker Stapleton speaks after he won the Republican nomination to run for Colorado's governorship during an election night watch party in a hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Greenwood Village, Colo.

Doctors have long known that separating families and other traumatic events can damage children's well-being.

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Rio Grande Valley Sector via AP, File). FILE - In this Sunday, June 17, 2018 photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who have been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the ...

Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS truck, an unmarked vehicle or in the hands of a mail carrier, may soon be delivered from an Amazon-branded van.

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren). Dave Clark, senior vice president of worldwide operations for Amazon.com, talks to reporters, Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Seattle, at a media event to announce a new program that lets entrepreneurs around the country launch b...

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

Thousands of fans line up for hours at Florida stadium, chanting his lyrics, weeping and hugging as they view slain rapper XXXTentacion in casket.

(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson). Anneyah Lawson, 14, of St. Petersburg, Fla., holds up a sweatshirt with an image of slain rapper XXXTentacion, before his memorial on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Sunrise, Fla. The rapper was gunned down in a luxury sports ca...

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). U.S. Rep Jared Polis waves to the crowd before accepting the Democratic nomination for the Colorado Governor's race at an election night rally, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Broomfield, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Flanked by his family, Walker Stapleton, left, speaks after he won the Republican nomination to run for Colorado's governorship during an election night watch party in a hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Greenwood Village, C...

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). U.S. Rep Jared Polis gives a thumbs up after accepting the Democratic nomination for the Colorado Governor's race at an election night rally, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Broomfield, Colo.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski). Walker Stapleton speaks after he won the Republican nomination to run for Colorado's governorship during an election night watch party in a hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Greenwood Village, Colo.

By JAMES ANDERSON

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) - Colorado's Democratic and Republican gubernatorial candidates wasted little time Wednesday in staking out their starkly contrasting visions - one liberal, one aligned with President Donald Trump - in a state whose unaffiliated voters will have a decisive role in choosing a successor to term-limited Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Republican Walker Stapleton, the two-term state treasurer and winner of Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, lashed out at Democratic candidate U.S. Rep. Jared Polis as a free-spending liberal out of touch with tax-averse Coloradans.

Polis cast Stapleton as bound to Trump and as someone who offers no fiscal solutions to Colorado's chronically underfunded roads and schools and its striking gaps in health care coverage - disparities that disproportionately burden rural eastern and western Colorado with few insurance carriers and some of the nation's highest rates.

Both seek to succeed Hickenlooper, a centrist business-friendly Democrat who has presided over one of the strongest economic expansions of any U.S. state - largely fueled by oil and gas production - and who is an ardent defender of public lands that are vital to Colorado's multibillion-dollar recreation industry.

Hickenlooper's name has been linked with Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich's as a prospective 2020 presidential ticket.

Republicans haven't held the governor's office since 2007, but Colorado remains a purple state. Republicans control the state Senate and hold the treasurer's, attorney general's and secretary of state's offices. Four of Colorado's seven congressmen are Republicans, as is U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner.

Gardner and top state Republicans closed ranks around Stapleton on Wednesday, eager to exploit what they see as Polis's vulnerabilities: His advocacy of a regional single-payer health care system; his support for tight local control of fracking; and his pledge to unravel limits on raising taxes - limits that have frustrated Democrats' attempts to invest needed billions of dollars in Colorado's schools and roads.

Voters oppose "Bernie Sanders-style health care coming to Colorado," Stapleton, a supporter of Trump's efforts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, told KMGH-TV. He was referring to a failed 2016 single-payer ballot initiative.

Stapleton also said Polis' commitment to renewable energy standards for the state would "drive 230,000 jobs from Colorado and take $32 billion out of our economy."

Polis, a five-term congressman, said Stapleton offered no solutions to infrastructure investment or strengthening health care. He again criticized Stapleton's embrace of Trump on immigration - including the separation of immigrant families along the Mexico border - and a federal tax cut that Polis insists has not benefited lower-income taxpayers.

A voter-passed 2016 initiative allowed unaffiliated voters to participate in Tuesday's primaries. More than a quarter-million did so, and most of them voted Democratic, according to the secretary of state's office.

Republicans were undaunted.

"Having secured the GOP base, Walker Stapleton can focus on an unaffiliated population that represents the true middle," said Ryan Lynch, a former executive director of the state Republican Party. "I don't think Jared Polis' socialist rhetoric is going to resonate."

As for Trump's influence in a state that went for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016, Lynch added: "It's no longer a divisive area among the party faithful. ... I don't think Stapleton's support of the president disenfranchised much of the GOP in the primary."

___

