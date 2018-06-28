Detectives probe previous shootings near California campsite

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

Migrating birds along some Delaware Bay beaches create flu bonanza for scientists to study

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

Retailers are betting big on delivery services that will drop off everything from hot meals to groceries on doorsteps faster.

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

(Richard Tsong-Taatarii/Star Tribune via AP, File). FILE- In this Dec. 24, 2017, file photo, United States Postal Service worker Missie Kittok, who has been a letter carrier for 15 months, helps deliver some packages in time for Christmas in Minneapoli...

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

Faster delivery of nearly everything is the next big thing

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

A sweeping California data privacy bill has cleared its first major hurdle in the Legislature.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

Legal experts say the U.S. Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban may have a silver lining for people fighting other Trump administration immigration policies.

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

(Ken Lambert/The Seattle Times via AP). Varisha Khan, front, director of the Muslim committee at OneAmerica in Seattle, leads a chant during a protest and news conference by CAIR-Washington and other organizations upset by the Supreme Court's decision ...

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.

The brother of New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a 25-year-man whose body was found in the NFL player's New Jersey home.

(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...

(Aristide Economopoulos/The Star-Ledger via AP). In this June 26, 2018 photo, Bergen County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff's Department investigate a body found in the home of Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins in Fair Lawn, N.J. Authorities have identi...

Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

A white Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop.

A white Pennsylvania police officer has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of an unarmed black teenager who was shot in the back while fleeing a traffic stop.

(Milwaukee Police Department/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE – This June 14, 2017, file frame displayed on a screen during the trial of Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in Milwaukee shows Milwaukee Police Department...

(Milwaukee Police Department/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE – This June 14, 2017, file frame displayed on a screen during the trial of Milwaukee police officer Dominique Heaggan-Brown in Milwaukee shows Milwaukee Police Department...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Detectives investigating the death of a man shot while camping with his two young daughters are reviewing three prior shootings in the past year at the popular Southern California wilderness park.

Tristan Beaudette was shot in the chest before dawn June 22 as he slept in a tent at Malibu Creek State Park with his girls, ages 2 and 4.

"We have a lot of people on that investigation," Los Angeles County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said Wednesday. "We're working it feverishly."

Sheriff's investigators are looking into shootings at the park on June 18 of this year and July 22 and June 6 of last year.

In one of the incidents, a person's car was shot and in another, a victim was shot but didn't report that to sheriff's deputies for a day and a half, McDonnell said.

Detectives are examining the shootings but haven't determined whether there are any similarities between those incidents and last week's fatal shooting.

"We're digging into it," McDonnell said. "There were a number of incidents but they were over an extended period of time. The pattern at this point certainly is not clear, if there is one at all."

Beaudette, a pharmaceutical scientist, had taken his daughters on a final camping trip in Los Angeles before the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was killed in front of them, his family said in a post on GoFundMe. Coroner's officials said he died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

His wife was preparing to take an exam and wasn't with them.

Detectives are still examining "whatever trajectory indications they can find and a number of other tests that will be conducted on the victim," McDonnell said.

___

Associated Press writer Christopher Weber contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.