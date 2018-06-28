Tulsa's American Theatre Company Announces 2018-19 Season's Shows

Tulsa's American Theatre Company announces a new executive director and the line up for its 2018-19 season.

Executive Director Meghan Hurley along with American Theatre Company board vice-president Heather Buffington stopped 6 In The Morning Thursday to talk about the new season, which will include Shakespeare In Love.

Shakespeare In Love, which runs August 3rd through the 12th is the first of several shows during their 2018-19 season at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.