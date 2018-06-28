Prosecutor: Retirement home blast intended to kill neighbor

The Republican-led House has rejected a far-ranging immigration bill despite its eleventh-hour endorsement by President Donald Trump

Stunning defeat in NYC emboldens liberals nationwide as Dems search for new identity

A Florida police officer loading up his vehicle got quite a shock when lightning struck in the parking lot behind him

All sides are mobilizing in response to Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement, promising a momentous confirmation battle

First lady Melania Trump has arrived in Phoenix _ the second stop of her trip to Arizona

The Latest: Mrs. Trump to visit facility where kids are kept

A more conservative Supreme court may be more willing to chip away at abortion rights. But overturning Roe v. Wade seems unlikely.

Five people have been killed and others gravely wounded in a shooting at a newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland

A Guatemalan family learns a bitter lesson about U.S. immigration policy, which has grown harsher under President Donald Trump. A woman and her husband came with their two children to escape what they said were threats at home. Now, they are scattered.

Anxious migrant mother waits in US for a daughter taken away

Authorities say the boyfriend of a woman whose 10-year-old son died after suffering head trauma has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Arrest made in death of boy who had complained about abuse

The clock is ticking for the Trump administration after a federal judge ordered thousands of migrant children and parents reunited within 30 days, sooner if the youngster is under 5.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Protesters cast their shadows as they chant slogans during a rally outside the the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to give a speech at the hotel.

Prosecutors say a 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a Southern California retirement home to try to kill his neighbor and then opened fire on responding firefighters, killing a veteran fire captain.

The former athletic director at Baylor University has claimed regents schemed to make black football players scapegoats for a decades-long problem of sexual assault at the nation's largest Baptist school.

(Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald via AP, File). FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, current and former Baylor students hold a rally warning of sexual assaults on and off campus in Waco, Texas. A former athletic director at Baylor University, Ian ...

Hundreds of protesters in downtown Dallas are calling for a clear plan to reunify families separated under President Donald Trump's policy of separating immigrant families.

(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP). A crowd gathers for a rally outside Bethany Christian Services in Grand Rapids on Wednesday, June 27, 2018, to protest the separation of immigrant children from their families at the southern border. Some of ...

Multiple people have been shot at the Capital newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

Jared Kushner's family company is suing Jersey City, New Jersey, saying it forced the delay of a major twin-tower project because of "political animus" toward President Donald Trump.

(Reena Rose Sibayan/The Jersey Journal via AP, File). FILE - This May 8, 2017 file photo shows the lot where One Journal Square, a twin-tower residential building in New Jersey championed by Jared Kushner, was to be constructed in Jersey City, N.J. A f...

The New York Police Department has sent patrols to major news media organizations in response to the shooting at a newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Authorities stage at the building entrance after multiple people were shot at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

The House has approved a $675 billion spending bill for the Defense Department that includes a 2.6 percent raise for the military.

Immigrant mom heads to court to demand immediate release of her 9-year-old son held in custody for 4 weeks.

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). During an interview with The Associated Press Wednesday, June 27, 2018, in Evanston, Illinois, Lidia Karine Souza, who is seeking asylum from Brazil, sheds a tear as she talks about the ordeal she has lived in searching...

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A 77-year-old man set off an explosion in a California retirement home in an attempt to kill his neighbor before he shot at responding firefighters and killed a veteran captain, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Thomas Kim was charged with murder, attempted murder, arson and explosives counts following the blast and shooting early Monday in Long Beach.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kim had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Kim had been feuding with a woman who lived above him in the retirement home and set off an explosive device with the intent to kill her, prosecutors said.

The shooting occurred shortly after firefighters arrived at the 11-story retirement facility and detected the small of gas while finding some windows had been blown out and fire sprinklers had been activated. They quickly extinguished a fire.

After the explosion, authorities said, Kim sat at the end of a hallway and shot at firefighters who were searching the building.

Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa was killed and firefighter Ernesto Torres was wounded.

A third person - an elderly resident who lived in the building - was critically wounded, police said. His condition wasn't immediately known on Wednesday.

Rosa, who had worked for the department for 17 years, left behind a wife and two children. Torres was released from the hospital later Monday and was expected to recover, officials said.

During a search, police found two suspicious devices and called the bomb squad, Police Chief Robert Luna said.

Police said Wednesday there was no indication that Kim had lured firefighters to his apartment to shoot them.

Investigators found a note that led them to believe the incident was an attempted murder-suicide, police said. Detectives are still working to determine an exact motive.

The residential tower near downtown Long Beach has 100 apartments for low-income people 62 and older as well as disabled adults over 18, according to its website.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.